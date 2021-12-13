Yannick Agnel confesses to child abuse

Yannick Agnel “he confessed the disputed facts “. This is what was announced by the public prosecutor of Mulhouse, Edwige Roux-Morizot, in reference to the case of the French swimming Olympian, under investigation for rape and violence against a minor. In a statement reported by L’Equipe, Roux-Morizot explains that Agnel “did not have the feeling of subjecting this young woman to coercion and regrets not having reflected on the age difference at the time” between him and the victim, respectively 24 and 13 when the episode took place ( in 2016, ed). The girl in question is Naome Horter, daughter of Agnel’s former coach, Lionel.

The best swimmer that France sent to the Olympics (two Olympic golds, three world championships and three Europeans), nicknamed ‘the Shark’ for its ferocity in the tank, had been arrested Thursday in Paris following a complaint filed this summer, he said the prosecutor Edwige Roux-Morizot. Naome Horter was listened to for a long time by the police as part of the investigation.

The facts date back to 2016, the year in which Agnel, who is now 29, was expelled without explanation from the Mulhouse Olympic Natation, the swimming club where he trained some very young people, including his victim. 2016 was also the year of Agnel’s farewell to swimming, whose decline had begun the previous year for one pleurisy: after the disappointment at the Rio Olympics, the champion said enough forever. After the end of his competitive activity, he embarked on a career as a television commentator.