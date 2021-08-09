Yara Gambirasio, a movie on Netflix will tell her story

The tragedy of the thirteen year old from Brembate Sopra will be narrated in a Netflix film by Marco Tullio Giordana. “I play a commander of the carabinieri,” says the actor. “It’s basically an investigation film. It is not easy to enter a news story so close, so dramatic “

Yara Gambirasio, her story becomes a film. The terrible story of the thirteen-year-old from Brembate Sopra for which the bricklayer from Mapello Massimo Bossetti was convicted, will return to the spotlight in a film on Netflix – PHOTO | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

A DIFFICULT PART – To reveal some details about the film is Alessio Boni, in an interview with The Stampto: “Soon I will be in Marco Tullio Giordana’s Netflix movie on the story of Yara Gambirasio. I play a commander of the carabinieri, while Isabella Ragonese is the prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri. In essence, it is an investigation film. It is not easy to enter into a news story so close, so dramatic, that it involved us all ”.

IN DECEMBER – The film will be called “Yara” and will be released in December. To interpret the young victim will be the little Chiara Bono. Marco Tullio Giordana says of her: “I was worried that she wasn’t shaken, these are roles that scare me. She has talent, brightness, innocence, will to live… These are the characteristics that Yara had ”. The film will focus on the investigations that led to the identification of Unknown 1, later revealed to be Massimo Bossetti. Even if the latter, from prison, continues to protest innocent.

