Yara Gambirasio, the murder of the 13-year-old from Brembate will be a film on Netflix with Alessio Boni: “It’s not easy to get into such a close news story”

The murder of the young woman Yara Gambirasio is about to become a movie and will be available on the streaming platform Netflix. One of the most followed and discussed news cases in recent years, at the center of which is the thirteen-year-old from Brembate Sopra, in the Bergamo area – who disappeared on November 26, 2010 and was found lifeless just three months later – has turned into a screenplay and directing is Marco Tullio Giordana. To reveal some more details on the film produced by TaoDue from Pietro Valsecchi, around which there is still a lot of mystery, was one of the protagonists, the actor Alessio Boni.

«Soon I will be in Marco Tullio Giordana’s Netflix movie on the story of Yara Gambirasio. I play a commander of the Carabinieri, while Isabella Ragonese is the prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri. In essence, it is a film about the investigation. It is not easy to enter such a close news story, so dramatic, that it involved us all », Boni anticipated in an interview with The print, in which he retraced his last working year and talked about future projects. The film will therefore focus on the investigations that led to find earlier the genetic profile of the killer, called Unknown 1, and then to the life sentence of the bricklayer Massimo Bossetti, which for another continues to plead innocent.

Yara, this is the title, will be released in December and was shot due to a pandemic not in the Bergamo area but south of Rome, in Fiano Romano and Monterotondo. To play Yara will be the young actress Chiara Bono. “I was worried she wasn’t shaken, these are roles that scare. She has talent, brightness, innocence, will to live… These are the characteristics that Yara had ”, explained Marco Tullio Giordana. Yara’s parents will instead be embodied by Sandra Toffolatti and Mario Pirrello, Alessio Boni and Thomas Trabacchi are a colonel and a fictional police marshal while Ragonese will be Pm Letizia Ruggeri, the one who really took care of the case. «A character against the grain, at first alone against everyone. He does his own thing, abrupt, impatient, rides a motorcycle, trains boxing. At the time his daughter was 8 years old, she was younger than Yara. The film is the obsession of the prosecutor who wants to catch the culprit», Observes the director.