Yariel Rodríguez received SURPRISING NEWS for 2022 – SwingComplete

By Robiel Vega/ @robielcuba87

Yariel Rodríguez, from Camagüey, who has been growing as a pitcher in recent seasons; gaining in speed and resources, he is, in the opinion of the undersigned, the number one starter of the national team.

Despite not having managed to stay in the first team of the Chunichi Dragons, Yariel’s numbers show an undeniable progression. Despite showing a negative balance of wins and losses during his last campaign (1-4), he improved his ERA, from 4.12 to 3.65 and shows a very striking strikeout rate, with 128 in 120.2 (9.5 per nine innings). in his two years in Japan.

As reported on the Dora Hot Plus television program of the Japanese channel Tokai TV, the manager of the Chunichi Dragons team, Kazuyoshi Tatsunami; Yariel Rodríguez could be changed from roll, and would be taken from starter to reliever; everything will depend on the progress of rookie Hiroto Takahashi and if he manages to earn a spot in the starting rotation of the Miyagi City roster.

Weeks ago, the team’s pitching coach hinted on a radio show that something like this could happen, the site reported. Japanese Baseball, although at that time he gave it as a possibility. Although the team has not made an official statement on the matter, the truth is that Tatsunami’s statements give a certain level of certainty, the positive thing is that, in one way or another, the Dragons count on Yariel to grant him greater responsibility, no matter what role you play.

The speed of the Camagüeyan, together with his strikeout capacity, have made the coaching staff of his team rethink his situation and believe that he could succeed in that function. Let us remember the case of Aroldis Chapman, always a starter in the National Series, who became one of the best closers in the Major Leagues.