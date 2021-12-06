Yaris Cross Hybrid: December offer – La Gazzetta dello Sport
The compact crossover of the Japanese house is on promotion for the month of December 2021. Find out all the details on the offer
Cutting-edge technology, hybrid powertrain efficiency and compact dimensions, the new Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid has all the credentials to become a reference in the compact SUV segment, the most popular in Europe. On the occasion of the holidays between Toyota offers, the promotion on Yaris Cross appears: one of the offers on new cars most interesting of the moment. Toyota’s compact SUV, now affordable thanks to a offer valid for the entire month of December 2021, goes through the WeHybrid Insurance formula. The promotion is valid for the first year of insurance coverage, including the optional “Collision” coverage for all customers who purchase a Yaris Cross, which provides a minimum monthly premium ranging from 25 to 75 euros. The offer refers to the purchase of the Motor TPL guarantee of 7,290,000 euros (6,070,000 for personal injury / 1,220,000 for damage to property) and the optional accessory guarantee. Collision with an expected ceiling of € 10,000 per claim and per insurance year.
Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid: December promotion
The Toyota SUV is powered by what can be considered the state of the art of full hybrid technology on the market, namely the fourth generation 1.5-liter Hybrid Dynamic Force. The hybrid system introduced with the standard Yaris is composed of the 1,490 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine with Atkinson cycle of 92 hp of maximum power, combined with a 59 kW electric engine. The battery is lithium-ion and the overall power reaches 116 Hp. Between curves, you can rely on the maximum stability guaranteed by the AWD-i all-wheel drive system, which calls into question the rear wheels thanks to an additional 5.3 Hp electric motor when needed.
