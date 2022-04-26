Yarishna Ayala, Karol G’s coach: who she is and Instagram photos of the former Exatlón contestant | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Although for musical artists success comes thanks to their talent to sing, play instruments or compose songs, they are all aware that, in front of the public and in each presentation, the image is very important, so many focus on taking care of how they dress in social media and also in public events that they have to attend.

Being one of the artists of the moment in all of Latin America and also in the United States, the Colombian Karol G knows perfectly well that she must take care of everything that represents her image, including her physical appearance, which is also vital in health-related topics. Thus, she decided to train very hard in recent weeks.

To achieve the desired results, the singer who was in Coachella 2022 He hired a trainer, who has been in each of his steps in the gyms. Furthermore, this woman accompanying Carol G He is a celebrity on social networks for everything he does and his toned body. her name is yarishna ayala.

The Colombian singer had a successful presentation at Coachella 2022 (Photo: Karol G / Instagram)

WHO IS YARISHNA AYALA?

Although she was already well known on her social platforms, the fame of yarishna ayala It has increased since he was seen training next to the singer Karol G. And it is that she has become the personal trainer of the Colombian and the one in charge of making her sweat the fat drop when she sets foot in the gym.

Yarishna Ayala is a Puerto Rican who will turn 31 in May and who is not only a professional trainer but also works as a bodybuilder, so she has a well-worked body in the gyms and also because of her good nutrition.

On her Instagram account, Ayala describes herself as a three-time champion of the International Federation of Bodybuildingso it is an authorized voice at the time of exercises and physical demands.

It should be noted that he also participated in a season of the program “exathlon” in the United States, a television space in which he gained some recognition.

YARISHNA AYALA ON INSTAGRAM

All the success achieved by her career as a bodybuilder has made the Puerto Rican have more than 2 million followers on her Instagram account, where she publishes an incredible number of photos and videos of everything she does and the results on her body.

In addition, on this platform he has managed to gain a lot of notoriety, to the point of having his profile verified, a recognition that not everyone can achieve.

INSTAGRAM PHOTOS OF YARISHNA AYALA

“PROVENZA” THE SONG THAT KAROL G DEDICATED TO HER MEDELLÍN NEIGHBORHOOD

Many have wondered what it meansprovence”, the new song of Carol G. That is why it must be made clear that this name represents a sector of the Medellin city in Colombia.

The neighborhood of the tourist city is mentioned by the artist and some interpret the lyrics of the song as Carol G invite someone to have a good time in that place.

the new song of Carol G it also generated great excitement on social media. Users have pointed out that the Colombian artist has returned with more force after her love break with reggaeton player Anuel AA. MORE INFORMATION HERE.