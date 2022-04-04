Yarisley Silva requests withdrawal from the Cuban National Athletics Team

Cuban pole vault athlete Yarisley Silva requested withdrawal from the Cuban National Athletics Team, reported the specialized sports media Play-Off Magazine.

The sports magazine published an article this Sunday where it states that “the world champion and Olympic silver medalist in London 2012, Yarisley Silva, asked to be removed from the Cuban National Athletics Team, along with her coach Alexander Navas.”

Play-Off Magazine He said that he received the information from a source close to the athlete who would have confirmed “the decision of the award-winning pole vaulter.”

Yarisley Silva was unable to participate in the 18th edition of the World Indoor Athletics Championships, held in Belgrade, Serbia just days ago.

The national commissioner for this sport, Yipsi Moreno explained that Yarisley could not travel directly from Spain because the European Union establishes that with his visa he could not stay in the area for more than three months, and he was already very close to that limit. She “she then had to go to Cuba and return for the World Cup.”

So far there were no problems but then his personal poles were left in Europe and due to insurance problems they did not arrive in time for the event.

“These were going to be sent directly from Spain, but the member of the federation in charge of transferring them tested positive for COVID-19 and had to stay in that country, Yipsi Moreno explained.

Given the situation, Yarisley Silva ruled out the possibility of competing with the poles provided by the organizers of the universal contest, because he considered that it would affect his performance and the preparation he had done in recent months.

Silva is London 2012 Olympic runner-up and also has a world championship to her credit in 2014 at the indoor event in Sopot, Poland.

If the departure of the experienced Cuban athlete materializes, the island’s sport would suffer another great loss, which joins the last reported in March.

This week, world bronze medalist Herich Ruiz, who led the Cuban team participating in the Pan American Boxing Championship based in Ecuador, left the National Team.

Days before, the escape of two other athletes was known. The sailors Iris Laura Manso and Carlos Miguel Expósito preferred to go across borders and their arrival in the United States has already been confirmed, like other young athletes seeking to make their careers outside of Cuba.

During the last week of March, the young man from Santiago, Yorelquis Hernández, left the island, confirmed the Cuban sports journalist Francys Romero.

Romero’s report stated that the 18-year-old prospect traveled to the Dominican Republic with the purpose of obtaining a signature with a Major League organization.

Two other important Cuban athletes arrived in the United States this March, they were the canoeing Olympic champion Fernando Dayán Jorge and the kayaker Fidel Vargas, who escaped from some training sessions of a Cuban team of canoeists that was training in the territory of Mexico. , at the beginning of the previous month.

Recommended for you: