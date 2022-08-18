Yaron Varsano: he is the husband of Gal Gadot and the father of her beautiful children: PHOTOS

Gal Gadot has established herself as one of the most influential actresses in the world of cinema internationally, this mainly since she became the actress who plays wonder woman. Recall that it was in 2016 that the Israeli actress positioned herself in the international spotlight after a brief appearance as Wonder Woman in “Batman VS Superman” and later gave him the leading role in “Wonder Woman”thus consolidating her fame as one of the most outstanding Superheroines in history.

It is worth remembering that her career began in beauty pageants and when she was 18 years old, Gal Gadot won the title of Miss Israel in 2004 and contested the famous pageant. miss Universe that same year, however, he did not enter the top finalists.

About Gal Gadot’s private life

Under this scenario, it is easy to understand that the beauty of the Israeli actress is a recognized complement to her talent, which is why the actress has millions of fans through her social networks, with whom she sometimes shares intimate details of her day to day. day. environment to your life private very few know and far from the spotlight, Gal Gadot tries to lead a normal life next to her husband and children.

The man who stole the heart of Gal Gadot is the businessman Yaron Varsano, with whom Gal has been married for 16 years. They are parents of three little ones and have established themselves as one of the most stable couples in Hollywood, thus generating an enviable love story.

The love story between Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano

They both met in 2006 during a spiritual retreat in a desert, she was 21 years old and the businessman was 31, their love story progressed quickly because they both knew what they wanted and in 2007 Yaron he proposed to Gal, a year later they got married In 2011 Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano had their first daughter call Soul and it was not until 2017 that they decided to give her a little sister, later they had their third child.

Who is Yaron Varsano?

Yaron Varsano is a businessman and owner of real estate companies in Israel, according to what Gal Gadot has expressed about him, he is a hard-working and fun man; he graduated from the International School of Amsterdam and the New York Of Technologydespite his work commitments, he usually gives himself an outstanding time to share with his daughters and his famous wife, to whom on several occasions he expresses his love in social networks.

