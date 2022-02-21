Yasser Corona joins National Teams

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.19.2022 12:07:02





Without disclosing the exact position, The Directorate of National Teams reported that the former soccer player Yasser Corona He will join the structure of the Mexican national teams where he will contribute the professional experience he has developed in recent years.

Through a statement, the Mexican Soccer Federation announced the signing but ‘forgot’ to put the position to which he arrives and for now it is not about any position as technical director although the former player of Chiapas and Xolos is trained for that and other professional aspects.

“After his retirement from the courts, he began his preparation to become Technical Director in the National Training Systemfrom where he graduated in 2019, the same year he obtained the Youth Soccer Training Master, ”the statement details.

“In 2020 graduated from the Master in High Performance Soccer from the MBP School of Coaches in Barcelona; He obtained the certificates in Psychology for a High Performance coach and the Tactical Analyst Certificate from the Barça Innovation HUB”.

Yasser He was a player between 2005 and 2017, his ability led him to the Mexican National Team between 2016 and 2018, because participated in qualifying matches heading to Russia 2018but finally failed to reach the World Cup.

​

​