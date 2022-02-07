Yawns: They are not sleep dependent and are contagious because …

The yawn comes from a specific need of our brain that has nothing to do with sleep. And there’s a reason it’s very contagious …

We yawn, on average, between 5 and 20 times a day, e each yawn lasts about five seconds. But why do we do it? Until a few years ago no one would have been able to give a precise answer to this question. Then something turned out …

Why do we yawn? –

The most scientifically supported theory of why we yawn is that of brain temperature regulation. A 2014 study published in the journal Physiology & Behavior looked at the habits of 120 people and found that yawning occurred less during the winter. If the temperature of the brain gets too hot, inhaling air can help cool it down. But that’s not the only reason. There are at least 5 that we do this for, according to science

We are tired : the brain is slowing its pace, and to do so it lowers the temperature with a yawn.

: the brain is slowing its pace, and to do so it lowers the temperature with a yawn. We are bored : the brain does not feel stimulated and, for the same reason as above, it begins to slow down, lowering the temperature.

: the brain does not feel stimulated and, for the same reason as above, it begins to slow down, lowering the temperature. But yawn it also serves to extend the lungs and nearby tissues . This, too, could explain why we yawn as soon as we get out of bed.

. This, too, could explain why we yawn as soon as we get out of bed. Yawning stretches the muscles and joints , increases heart rate and can prepare the body for a greater level of alertness, especially after a relaxation phase. This may be why athletes sometimes yawn when faced with the need for greater concentration.

, increases heart rate and can prepare the body for a greater level of alertness, especially after a relaxation phase. This may be why athletes sometimes yawn when faced with the need for greater concentration. We see someone else yawn and being in the same environment we are exposed to the same temperature. Or simply… We imitate him!

Why is yawning contagious? –

Yawning is contagious. According to Harvard University researchers, imitating a yawn is a form of social mirroring, in which we involuntarily imitate the actions of others. As well as laughing and crossing your legs, other behaviors that fall into this category.

Videos of people yawning can also trigger a yawning session. If we yawn after seeing someone do it (or just after looking at the photo above), according to a Baylor University study, it’s a good thing because it’s proof that we have empathy. The study, published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, looked at 135 college students, their personalities and how they reacted to different facial movements. The results showed that the less empathy a person felt, the less likely they were to yawn after seeing someone else do it.

Sleep and yawning –

It goes without saying that yawning is also associated with sleepiness, but scientists have found that the act itself doesn’t always indicate a need for sleep. And it doesn’t appear to be caused by the body having too little oxygen or too much carbon dioxide (which could theoretically be solved with just one deeper yawn). The yawn / sleep link could rather be a form of non-verbal communication. In baboons, widespread yawns serve, for example, to signal to the pack that it is time to sleep.

How to stop yawning? –

There are some tricks to stop a string of yawns that could give our hearts interlocutors the impression that we are getting bored …