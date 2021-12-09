Yazaki Italia fires three employees on Teams- Corriere.it

from Andrea Rinaldi

The complaint of Cgil and Cisl: they are in smart working, they called them and told them that they would move their department to Portugal

The layoffs via Zoom must have made school, because from America now they also arrive in Turin. Today, Thursday 9 December, at Yazaki Italia in Grugliasco, three employees were expelled from their workplace through a phone call on the Teams platform, denying them all access, relocating their Costing business to Portugal. Two are in force in Grugliasco, where 91 people work, one in Pastorano (Caserta). All three are over 40 and work in smart working as administrators. And one of these, among other things, was the Rsu of the Fisascat Cisl of Turin, 50 years old, mother and separated. This was reported by the same union with Filcams Cgil. Yazaki is a multinational company that produces and markets wiring and electrical distribution systems for motor vehicles and which has Stellantis among its first customers.

Nothing was worth having worked with rhythms and schedules that are impossible to propose in a full health emergency. It was also worthless to have received ample reassurances on the future of the company in Italy during the union meeting on 10 September, following the opening of the state of agitation by the trade unions concerned by the unclear business plan denounced by the workers, they say the two trade unions. Fisascat and Filcams ask for the immediate opening of the confrontation with the trade unions in order to find alternative solutions to layoffs. In case of non-response from the company within three days the workers will cross their arms and will demonstrate in favor of colleagues left at home with a garrison. They were called suddenly by the Italian managers of the company, saying that it had been so decided at a European level and that they couldn’t do anything about it and they fired them – says Stefania Zullo of Fisascat Cisl Turin -. We had had rumors of closures and problems from Germany, being Yazaki a multinational, but at the meeting on 10 September the company had reassured us, saying that they were rumors without foundation. In 2021 Yazaki Italia made a single day of layoffs and closed 2020 in profit – continues Zullo – yet in the communication made to the three workers, the company said that the health emergency has affected them. In firing the three employees, he did not even consider the possibility of relocating them internally.

The precedent in Rosta This company not only does not dialogue with the social partners but shamelessly dismisses its employees without warning, demonstrating that it has no respect for the dignity of workers who, before being workers, are human beings, still attack the trade unions. Two years ago a similar episode occurred in Rosta: 30 employees of Frc Allestimenti Speciali had received a letter of dismissal on their mobile phones. It was sent by the secretary on the corporate group chat. All while the owner of the company, Marco Broletto, had lost track of him.

