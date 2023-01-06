Ye: from driving a 2 million dollar Bugatti to this…

The artist known as Ye, Kanye West, used to live a life of luxury, driving amazing cars like his $2 million+ Bugatti. However, this has changed drastically over time, and now the reality of the rapper is very different from what it was. Swipe and find out more!

Kanye West It has managed to be on everyone’s lips in recent times, although not for the best reasons. From controversial ideas like run for president of the United States even outrageous attitudes such as publishing antisemitic sayings, the rapper has managed to get everyone talking about him. In addition, he is recognized for being the ex-husband and father of the children of kim kardashian.

Of course, his Nazi sayings were not going to go unnoticed, since the artist published these comments on his social network Twitter, his account was suspended, and companies, such as Adidas or Balenciaga, with which he used to work, decided to let go of his hand. And from this, the financial situation of the American began to hang by a thread. In addition, due to her divorce with Kim Kardashian, she has to pay him a sum of $200,000 a month for child supporta figure that should not be easy to afford.

Nevertheless, this was not always so. Prior to these incredible scandals that the musician starred in, his life was full of luxuries, and without so many financial problems. And so it was demonstrated with his amazing and exclusive collection of carswhere we found models from emblematic brands such as Lamborghini, Mercedes, McLaren, Porsche, among other. One of the greatest jewels on wheels in this garage was, without a doubt, the Bugatti Veyron Fbg pair Hermes.

The Bugatti Veyron Fbg par Hermes was born from the union of the French automotive company and the fashion house, Hermes. Count with one W16 quad-turbo 8.0L engineand runs up to an impressive speed of 404 kilometers per hour. In addition, mark a time of only 2.5 seconds to reach acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h. most surprising is its approximate value of 2 million dollars.

And if Ye’s financial situation wasn’t dire enough, His former manager declared that the artist is missing weeks ago, and you haven’t paid your bills. So since then the rumors about the sale of his incredible garage have not stopped growing, it is estimated that Kanye West will have to say goodbye to his Lamborghini Aventador, his Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss and of course your Bugatti Veyron Fbg pair Hermes.

Kanye West getting out of his Bugatti Veyron Fbg par Hermes.

The Bugatti Veyron Fbg par Hermes has an approximate value of 2 million dollars.

+ The interior of the Bugatti Veyron Fbg par Hermes by Kanye West