Kanye West sent thousands of red roses to Kim Kardashian | AFP

the famous rapper kanye-west would look for a different way to return to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, through an extravagant gift with thousands of red roses what he did.

The businessman would put aside the constant criticism and perhaps even teasing about the partner of his ex-wife and mother of his children kim kardashiannow he has tried to be more affectionate for this past Valentine’s Day 2022.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, decided to send her a black double cab truck with a box full of red roses, it is undoubtedly a detail that any woman or in this case famous celebrity could steal a sigh or a smile.

It may interest you: Celia Lora and Marian Franco model as flirty schoolgirls

The interpreter of “Praised God” decided to use this important date of lovers, as another attempt to recover the love of his life.

For some Internet users, the change of strategy could work, the more ostentatious the gift, this could change the feelings of their ex this Valentine’s DayHowever, that is something that only she could decide.

“Ye” sends truck with thousands of roses to Kim Kardashian | Special



This publication would be shared shortly after the rapper’s romance with the Italian-American actress Julia Fox ended, they began to be seen together for a couple of weeks, despite being in a relationship, the singer did not stop looking for his ex apparently.

Despite the insistence and the desire for her family to be together again by the will of God, as Kanye West himself affirmed, Kim Kardashian continues with the divorce process, according to certain reports from TMZ the process could end in March.

A couple of months ago, the businesswoman, owner of SKIMS and KKW Beauty, began having a relationship with actor and comedian Pete Davidson, the couple would celebrate Valentine’s Day together a day earlier, since he is working on a movie. In New York.

The signs of affection between the two are increasingly noticeable in public, so everything indicates that their courtship is very serious, completely leaving aside Ye’s attempts to try to get back with the businesswoman.

kim kardashian She did not share any publication regarding the ostentatious gift that her ex-husband sent her, which will be officially soon, it would not be a surprise that Kim and Pete being officially separated decide to formalize something.