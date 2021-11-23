Year 2 announced with trailers, lots of additional content on the way – Nerd4.life

Hitman 3 continues its journey with the next arrival of theYear 2, a second year full of additional content which will be distributed over the next few months, further expanding IO Interactive’s tactical action stealth.

Year 2 of Hitman 3 will start on January 20, 2022, with a very interesting roadmap of new content including new maps, new story elements, additional modes and various options and novelties to enrich the game possibilities.

Hitman 3: Year 2, a first image

Among the technical updates, the arrival of ray tracing is expected, at least for the PC version: IO Interactive reports that it has collaborated with Intel for a series of optimizations to Hitman 3 which include ray tracing, support for CPUs of more than 8 cores and Variable Rate Shading.

Also with regard to the PC version, support for virtual reality headsets is expected to arrive: the feature was previously exclusive to PlayStation VR but will be extended to headsets. VR for PC starting January 2022, with more information on the way.

Another novelty is that of Elusive Target Arcade, or a new declination of the famous Hitman mode that will represent a permanent addition to the game, but which will be known more only in January. More information and other content will then be revealed in the spring of 2022, so we look forward to hearing more about the evolution of Hitman 3.

Based on the data published in October, Hitman 3 leads the proceeds of IO Interactive, record with a + 135% and remember that the cloud version on Nintendo Switch now supports 60 FPS.