“Year to be counted among the beautiful”

A difficult year like the past one, still strongly conditioned by the coronavirus emergency, did not stop the growth of Brunello Cucinelli whowelcomed 2021 optimism and trust by publishing a ‘Letter of Praise to Italy’ on their social profiles and now he can celebrate the extraordinary performance his company has achieved over the past few months.

Months that saw the Umbrian maison operating in the luxury goods sector, based in Solomeo and listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Italian Stock Exchange, record “net revenues of € 712.0 million – as the company explains -, in growth of + 30.9% at current exchange rates (+ 32.4% at constant exchange rates) compared to 2020 “.

Brunello Cucinelli, the preliminary data for the year 2021 examined by the Board of Directors *:

Net revenues of € 712.0 million, up + 30.9% at current exchange rates (+ 32.4% at constant exchange rates) compared to 2020;

Splendid growth reported in all geographic areas: Americas + 36.7%, Asia + 32.9%, Europe + 26.5%, Italy + 23.2%;

Very important growth in both sales channels, with retail up by + 56.0% and wholesale by + 6.3%;

Compared to 2019, revenues in 2021 grew by + 17.2% at current exchange rates, with the retail channel growing by + 23.5% and the wholesale by + 9.1%;

Significant investments as per the multi-year plan equal to approximately 61 million euros, further growth compared to the 51.6 million euros invested in 2020, in support of the contemporaneity of our “fashion house”;

Characteristic net financial debt1 equal to approximately € 23 million, with a significant improvement compared to the € 93.5 million at 31 December 2020 and down compared to the 30.1 million at December 31, 2019, thanks to cash generation and management very positive working capital.

(* “The complete and definitive annual data for 2021 – explains the company – will be examined and approved by the Board of Directors at the meeting scheduled for 10 March next)

“For our fashion house, 2021 was a year to be counted among the most beautiful – explains Cucinelli himself, executive president and creative director of the company -. We have achieved important results worldwide, both from an economic and image point of view, so much so that we can define this time that has just passed: the year of rebalancing. The Spring-Summer 2022 collections and the Fall-Winter 2022 pre-collections have received great appreciation from both buyers and the international press, and following these results, we expect a beautiful, gentle and balanced growth for the current year. around 10%. All this will allow us to work with healthy concentration and dedication, imagining a bright future for our fashion house, for the territory and for the next generations “.

