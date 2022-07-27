Entertainment

Years after entering the divorce, Brad Pitt is looking for a new love

After six years of the beginning of the divorce process from the ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt seems safe to move on. According to information from People magazine, the actor is going on dates and living life again.

The source also assures that Pitt has not entered into any serious relationship, ending rumors that he would have dated singer Lykke Li and actress Andra Day. The actor and Angelina have been officially single since 2019.

Brad Pitt, however, continues to prioritize the relationship with his children and has light encounters with them, despite the legal disputes that still happen between him and Angelina. The former couple have six children together: 20-year-old Maddox; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“Brad has dinner with the younger kids when they’re all in LA. As your kids are older now, they have their own social lives and their friends. Brad still has a good relationship with all of them,” the source told People magazine.

