years ago on Twitter he stormed with messages Tom Cruise

Flavia Vento enrolled in Scientology. And so far nothing strange. It is just the latest in a series of famous and less famous people to join the organization. To a more attentive eye (and a memory) it will not have escaped that years ago the Wind began to storm Tom Cruise of messages on Twitter.

Every day, on any topic. Many read it as an attempt to “board” the actor and director. Incidentally, one of Scientology’s most prominent exponents. Although, well-informed overseas say, Cruise would have begun to depart from the organization.

Flavia Vento joins Scientology: when she sent messages to Tom Cruise

Flavia Vento subscribe to Scientology, and he makes it known through Instagram. Among the comments on the post, someone recalled when he stormed Tom Cruise with messages on Twitter.

The messages to Tom Cruise had swiftly made the rounds of the net. “Hi Tom, how are you?”, Wrote the showgirl who reminded Holmes’ ex-husband that they met 10 years earlier on the occasion of the Taormina Film Festival.

To the many who had gone to read her tweets intrigued by her knowledge and who had objected to her English, she simply replied: “Everyone is jealous of my English and my punctuation.”

Is Tom Cruise moving away from Scientology?

Tom Cruise has now become unusually lonely and, most surprisingly, seems to have drifted away from Scientology. Reporting the news is the Sun. For years, the controversial religious organization, founded by American science fiction author L. Ron Hubbard, has been a mainstay of the actor’s visits to the UK.