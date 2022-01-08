Yeboah has arrived in town

Kelvin Yeboah landed in the late afternoon at the Cristoforo Colombo airport in Genoa to begin the adventure at Genoa. Second stage, for the 21-year-old attacker arriving from Sturm Graz, the usual medical examinations before signing the contract. Born in Ghana but of Italian nationality, Yeboah with the blue jersey also shared part of the path with Nicolò Rovella, friend and companion who he will find in the red and blue jersey. In 2021 he was the second best Italian scorer after Ciro Immobile. In his career he began as a full-back: after a long wandering among the youth championships (a few months also in West Ham) and auditions that did not go as expected, the lever 2000 jewel got involved in the Austrian Serie B with the Swarovski, ending up in the window as vice-top scorer with the Sturm Graz shirt. Scoring for him is like drinking a cup of coffee. He rejoices after the goals by mimicking making the mocha and enjoying an espresso: “Expresso Time”, as he writes on social media risking to almost involuntarily quote a famous song by Dire Straits. There is always time for a coffee, as Don Raffaè teaches. Even more so in the city of De André.

Genoa transfer market, for the attack there is Kelvin Yeboah of Sturm Graz