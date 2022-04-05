Yeferson Cossio counted dangerous … at a party in Mexico

Content creator Yeferson Cossio told his followers of a tense and dangerous moment he experienced at a party in Tulum, Mexico, where he assured that he was threatened and his sister Cintia ended up in a hospital.

“We went to a festival in Tulum. As soon as we arrived they seated us at a table and immediately between 6 or 7 very euphoric women arrived to ask for photos. They were from Pereira and, since we are very friendly with people, we did not cause a problem, ”said the influencer.

However, the situation became tense because a man who was accompanied by seven escorts became furious with them when he saw that the Colombian women approached them.

“I turned to see and Zion (one of his friends) was furious, but nobody wanted to say anything to me. Initially I thought they were flirting with us and there was going to be trouble. I turned to look and there were 7 men surrounding us, who were the escorts of someone who was angry because his ‘cattle’ had come to us”, he stated.

Cossio said that the situation escalated because his sister Cintia began to feel bad and ended up in a hospital for poisoning with psychoactive substances.

“I went out to one side and looked for a waiter to give us another space. Cintia began to pretend that she was going to faint and I thought that she was putting on a ‘show’. I told them to go to the emergency room, but I thought they were going to sleep. She spent the night in the hospital and in the toxicology test it came out that she had been given ecstasy or cocaine, something like that, and Cintia had never tried drugs, ”said Cossio.

The influencer ended by saying that due to this situation, he would no longer take photos with people who greet him at parties.

“One is going to look like a believer, but I don’t care. If you are a gay man or woman and you are at a party together, don’t even say hello to me because I will ignore you. That of the best people in the world is over. I prefer to stay as the bad guy, ”she concluded.