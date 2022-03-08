Yeferson Cossio reunited with his ex, Jenn Muriel, and reminded her of their anniversary

The relationship that began 14 years ago, ended at the end of 2021 | Photo: Instagram @YefersonCossio

After a rather controversial week for Jeffrey Cossioafter learning of his breakup with Jenn Muriel and meet the videos that relate him to the also influential Aida Victoria Merlanothe paisa is the protagonist of new comments among the curious.

It turns out that in recent hours, the creator of content for social networks revealed that, despite ending a courtship that began 14 years ago, there are very strong ties that still bind him to his ex-partner and that have a very strong meaning for both of them.

Is about ‘jackie‘, one of Cossio’s dogs, who was visiting the young woman’s house while he attended a soccer game with his friends.

“Well, today I have a very special visitor. Look who I have over here,” Jenn Muriel said as she recorded the animal.

However, the comments and rumors arose when the celebrity from Antioquia published an Instagram story, with which he showed his ex’s face when he saw him arrive at his apartment and heard him say the following words: “Hi Jenn, I’m here for ‘Yackie,’ remember I have custody? Did I wake you up, sorry! What time is it? (…) More or less in half an hour it would have been our anniversary. You probably think I’m an idiot.”.

And although Yeferson Cossio decided to make this message public, he chose to delete it in later hours due to the controversy it generated.

But these are not the only signs of what many onlookers have called a “reconciliation in process”, because just a few days ago ‘Yefito’ – as his relatives call him – commented on a photograph of Jenn Muriel, in which she wears a lingerie.

In addition, he recalled on his social networks a joke he made to the young paisa several months ago.

It is key to mention that it is not the first time that both Internet figures break their relationship, since they had already done so in February 2021.

Even at that time they gave an explanation for their breakup very similar to the one they gave recently, and that is that they both want different things in their personal and professional projects, to the point that they would continue creating the content for which they have become so viral in Internet.

“Jenn and I ended up on the best of terms. So much so that we are not going to stop making videos together, nor are we going to crumble what we have built over the years, because we have 9 children, “explained Yeferson Cossio on that occasion, referring to the 8 dogs and a cat they adopted. together.

In fact, these antecedents in the relationship are other reasons why many followers affirm that Jenn Muriel and her now ex-partner are going to resume dating at any time.

“I feel that they love each other too much to leave so many things aside, but it shows that Cossio messed it up”, “this pair is like when you have a baby with the toxin: it goes back and forth”, “don’t make them weird that later the news appear publishing the proofs that they returned” and “I know that you have to explain to many what happened between you, but it was better that you had not said anything and fixed it between yourselves”; are some of the comments they have received.

