Yeferson Cossio: the influencer bought a luxurious iPhone with gold and diamonds – People – Culture

Once again, the influencer and businessman Yeferson Cossio shows his exorbitant expenses on his social networks. Now, when going to pick up his new iPhone 13 Pro Max by helicopter.

However, this cell phone model is not like the others that can be found on the market, since It is made of 24-carat gold and more than 1,300 diamonds. In the ‘reel’ in which Cossio shows the device, he wrote: “Officially: I am the owner of the most expensive cell phone in Latin America.”



The phone was customized by Amady Luxury, an exclusive jewelry that, with the gold and diamonds that it added, leaves the cell phone at a price close to 400 million Colombian pesoswhich without these accessories can normally be found at around 5 million pesos, depending on its memory capacity.

The publication, which currently has more than 235 thousand likes on his Instagram, also has comments from people who congratulate him, but also express what that money could do for them.

One user, for example, commented: “With that money he pays me for university and takes me out to live,” while another wrote “I pay for a house with that.” However, there are also comments that express their dislike for, what they considered, a waste of money.

For people who have the money to do so, there is a company called Caviar Phones that has been customizing cell phones for several years to suit their customers. In fact, in 2021, it made the most expensive iPhone 12 in the world, with a case built with thousand grams of pure 24-carat gold.

Cossio also added in his stories that he planned to give a similar one, with gold but without diamonds, to one of his followers soon.

The influencer is recognized on social networks for his pranks, charity work and love relationships. Lately, he has been offering courses to his followers for approximately 180 thousand pesos in pre-sale, although apparently the price will increase four times once it is on general sale, where, depending on what he offerswill teach them to position their profiles on social networks through the “Cossio Method”.

