Yeferson Cossio: the influencers who have been ignored in luxury stores – People – Culture

Currently, many people use social networks to make recommendations about hotels, restaurants, clothing stores and other establishments where they received a service.

There are other users who take advantage of their accounts to publicly denounce sites in which they were not treated with dignity, as has been the case with many influencers who have gone viral.

According to content creators, the workers of these places, when attending them, do not pay attention to them, have made derogatory comments or simply have attitudes that they consider classist and that make them feel discriminated against.

(We recommend: Model who had surgery to look like Kim Kardashian now regrets it.)

What the cases that we will mention below have in common is that they all went to establishments of very prestigious international brands.

For this reason, all say they were treated poorly because the workers believed they would not have enough money to buy items there.



The publications have generated a stir on social networks and many Internet users have created debates around these complaints. Some agree with the celebrities and support them, as, on the contrary, there are others who question their statements.

The Cossio brothers

On July 14, an Instagram video uploaded by Jhoan López, the husband of the Antioquia influencer Cintia Cossio, sister of billionaire Yeferson Cossio, went viral.

In previous days, the brothers Cossio and Jhoan López arrived in Brussels, Belgium, to spend a few days of vacation and attend the electronic music festival ‘Tomorrowland’, which will be held from July 15 to 31 in the city.

(Keep reading: They will send a satellite into space with messages for Maradona).

During their stay, the content creators decided to visit one of the stores of the renowned Italian fashion brand Gucci. However, when they arrived at the place, they did not receive the treatment they expected.

Through an Instagram story, López denounced that one of the workers had ignored them and did not want to serve them when they arrived at the storeaction that he took as derogatory and classist.

“We came to a Gucci store here in Brussels and this man did not want to attend to us. Sometimes I don’t understand why people who work in these places think they are superior and look down on others. Can you imagine that the store was his?”, reads the description of the clip.

In another video, the influencer clarified that, after the subject refused to provide them with the service, one of his colleagues arrived to kindly advise them and bill the items that the Cossio brothers were going to carry.

However, López refused to buy on the site because he was very upset by the bad experience he and his companions had.

the safe

The Valle del Cauca influencer Natalia Segura, better known on social networks as ‘La Segura’, made a public complaint, on her Instagram account, against an employee of a Philipp Plein fashion brand establishment.

As reported in a video, Segura was on vacation in the city of Miami, United States, and wanted to go shopping with a friend a few outlets located in a strip mall called Sawgrass Mills.

Once there, they entered the Philipp Plein store. The content creator wanted to try on some shoes, but she was having trouble with the laces and, as she explained in the video, she expected one of the workers to come over and help her, but it didn’t.

(Don’t stop reading: Bill Gates assures that deaths from covid-19 could have been avoided).

Disgusted, Segura asked Andrés Marín, one of the officials who was there, for advice. Given this, The influencer affirms that the man responded in a derogatory way: “Well, talk, if you need something, then talk.”



This act ended up infuriating the Valle del Cauca woman, so she took her cell phone and began recording Marín to make a complaint on her social networks: “So the people who buy in the outlets from any side then there are fewer people and that is why they have to treat you badly? I said I can’t leave without recording it and I hope they fire him.”

Days later, the worker gave his version of the events through his Instagram account, stating that ‘La Segura’ had had a despotic and rude attitude when he arrived at the establishment.

“We welcomed her, but she didn’t respond to the greeting and went to the shoe section. She then took a pair of shoes and went to a colleague, who does not speak Spanish, to ask her for the size she needed.. Despite the fact that we told her that the size was not there, she insisted on trying them on (…) then she asks for another pair of shoes and that is when I intervene, “said the man.

Due to Marín’s statements, thousands of users created a great debate on social networks, as some people agreed with the influencer, just as there were others who defended the worker.

The Liendra and Dani Duke

During the month of March 2022, the Colombian content creator ‘La Liendra’, whose first name is Mauricio Gómez, went on vacation to Madrid, Spain, with his girlfriend and colleague, Daniela Duque, better known as Dani Duke.

The influencer wanted to give his partner a valuable birthday present, so he decided to buy her a red bag from the prestigious Chanel brand. To do this, he went to a store in the city of Madrid, where he documented everything that happened.

(It may interest you: Irina Shayk, a Russian model, is accused of supporting the war in Ukraine by photo).

As he narrated in the video uploaded to his Instagram account, Gómez arrived at the establishment and asked about the bag he wanted to buy. However, the worker who was attending to him refused to show it to him: “As someone who says ‘does not have to buy’”.

La Liendra affirmed that the official made a very disrespectful comment that put him in a very bad mood: “The seller told us that Colombians go and buy up to 23,000 dollars. He treated us poor. They treated me badly.”

Given this, the influencer called him out for his bad behavior and made him reflect on it: “So that you realize that those of us who don’t wear ties and are like that, can also buy”.

Later, he left the store and recounted what had happened to him. Although it was a bad experience, Gómez had a very positive attitude, bought the bag and organized a beautiful surprise to give it to his partner.

Pauline of the Field

Mexican content creator Paulina del Campo recorded a video on her YouTube account joining the challenge that several of her colleagues have done: go to luxury stores and buy the cheapest item they find there.

This is how, on his trip to the city of Guadalajara, Mexico, del Campo decided to go to a famous shopping center called Palacio del Hierro, where there are several branches of different prestigious fashion brands, including one of Dolce Gabbana.

According to the influencer in her Tik Tok account, she entered the store and asked one of the sellers for advice to show her the item she wanted to buy. However, the worker refused to help the young woman.

“They told me that they needed a device to open the cabinets because if they opened them, the alarm would sound through the whole door and I couldn’t turn it off at that moment”, assured the Mexican.

Paulina didn’t care at that moment and left the store to take a tour of the mall with her friends and buy some other things.

Hours later, the influencer decided to return to Dolce Gabbana to ask if they could open the window. When they arrived at the store, the saleswoman who had previously served her had already left and she was assisted by a different employee.

Asking the clerk about the item, he opened the case without any problem. Given this, the content creator deduced that the worker who had attended her earlier told her lies because she did not think she had enough money to purchase the productwhich he considered as an act of discrimination.

More news

– The rare mummy with ‘fish tail and human face’ being investigated in Japan

– The engineer who built an island to become independent from his country

– Stolen life: the young woman kidnapped by a man who pretended to be her father and husband

– The true story behind the musicians of the Titanic

– ‘The suicide squad’ that saved the world from a worse tragedy in Chernobyl

Trends THE TIME.