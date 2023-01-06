Yeison Mejía becomes a legionnaire after reaching an agreement with MLS Kansas City

2023-01-06

According to the Honduran journalist residing in the United States and correspondent for DIEZ, the player, until now from Real España, will be traveling this Sunday to North American territory.

TEN has met in EXCLUSIVE than the extreme of 24 years, Yeison Mejia becomes a new player of the Sporting Kansas City of the First Category of the United States.

The Honduran legion continues to grow ahead of the 2023 season and the MLS It continues to be one of the main destinations where the doors are open to Catracho footballers.

A day ago it was announced that the footballer had renewed his relationship with the Royal Spainbut he had a clause until January 31 of departure that allowed him to seek an alternative abroad.

The paper you signed yeson explains that if he had a tempting offer from abroad before the end of this month, the player would decide whether to leave or stay, a decision made exclusively by the athlete, who in the last few hours chose to emigrate to foreign football for the second time.

It must be remembered that in 2019, Yeison Mejia He had his first experience abroad playing Guatemalan soccer with Sansare.

the future of Mejia He has had a 180-degree turn, since he went from being tested to sign for Marathón while declining renewal offers from the Machine, as well as finding himself in the sights of Motagua. Within that period, he declined an offer from Greek soccer due to low financial claims.

This is how the Olimpia youth squad packs his bags and with no more time to lose, he will be traveling this weekend to North American soil, where he will be able to attend coach Peter Joseph Vermes who will carry out activities in the city of Arizona.

yeson will have the support and company of the veteran catracho Roger Espinozaone of the historic and captains of the MLS team, who will undoubtedly help him adapt.