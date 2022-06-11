Thunderbolts: Yelena Belova fans are excited with the announcement of the film

Yesterday, Marvel finally confirmed Thunderbolts, the new MCU movie that will bring together a group of villains to accomplish a Suicide Squad-style mission. According to Deadline, the film is in early development, and will be directed by Jake Schreier from a script by Black Widow writer Eric Pearson.

As the project has been recently announced, there are not many details of the plot, the only thing that is known is that the story will revolve around a group of supervillains who will be sent on missions assigned by the government. Another important element that has not yet been confirmed is which characters will be part of the team, however, some Deadline sources indicated that Marvel Studios contacted some actors who are already part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to keep his open agenda for the next filming of the new project.

The media has suggested that the potential villains (and heroes) that will make up the Thunderbolts are Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Abomination (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell ) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Since the names of the possible members of the team were revealed, the public has been quite excited about the film, but one character in particular has received much of the attention of the fans, and that is Yelena Belova, played by the beloved actress Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Little Women).

Fans of Pugh’s character are extremely happy with the announcement, as they will get more Belova screen time in an up-and-coming film. Following the official announcement of Thunderbolts, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement with the world; several were genuinely happy about the possibility of Bucky and Yelena meeting, others were outraged that she was called a villain. Here are some notable reactions below:

