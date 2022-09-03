Yelena Belova’s Black Widow will be the leader of the group

Florence Pugh’s character will have John Walker and Zemo as companions within the Thunderbolts group

The life of the Black Widow that she played Scarlett Johansson finished when sacrificed himself to get an infinity stone in Avengers: Endgame, although later they gave him a spin-off that was located in the past. There we met his “sister”, another black widow, Yelena. Later we could see her in the series of Hawk Eyeas he was seeking revenge for the death of his partner, although he discovered the truth on the subject.

This character, like John Walker or Zemo have been anti-heroes or villains who will soon form a group, the Thunderbolts, and they will have their place in the UCM in the form of a movie. In a recent interview on a podcast called The Town, Deadline’s Justin Kroll revealed new information about the film and the group:

Florence Pugh is a Marvel superheroine who already had her spin-off. Next up for her, with that character, is this Thunderbolts movie, which is basically Marvel’s Suicide Squad. Let’s hope she has better results. But the concept is that she would lead Wyatt Russell’s team [John Walker]Daniel Bruhl [Zemo] and those antiheroes who aren’t exactly good but aren’t exactly bad either. So there’s that. And people seem to like the character of Yelena.

To be able to see the Thunderbolts on the big screen will have to wait until July 26, 2024, a film that in priBeginning will close Phase 5 of the MCU.