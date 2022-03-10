Yellen’s statement on digital currencies is shooting up the price of bitcoin

The price of bitcoin takes off again from lows. On February 24, the same day that Russia declared war on Ukraine, it sank to $34,000, its lowest levels since July. A new downward spiral had taken shape in its price during the last few days, until it fell to US$37,000 last Monday.

Today’s session moves away from these lows and allows the US$40,000 barrier to be more than recovered. The advances at times exceed 8% in the price of bitcoin, so that its capitalization increases suddenly, in just over twelve hours, by US$69,000 million, a figure equivalent to the value on the Iberdrola Stock Exchange. The increases are generalized in the rest of the cryptocurrencies.

The intrigue surrounds the trigger for the new wave of purchases that reaches the crypto universe. The sanctions imposed on Russia and the allure of cryptocurrencies as a way to avoid the effects of sanctions compounded fears of further restrictions and an acceleration of current efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies. Investors, in a context as delicate as the current one and with Russia in the spotlight, feared a much less permissive position on the part of authorities such as the United States.

These fears have been allayed with a statement posted briefly on the US Treasury Department website, and signed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen herself, on cryptocurrencies. The statement disappeared shortly after, and from Reuters they point out that the US Treasury has declined to comment on these strange circumstances.

To the relief of investors in the crypto universe, the text signed by Janet Yellen avoids the harsher tone that they feared in the market. The former Fed chair indicated that a still pending executive order from President Joe Biden on cryptocurrencies “requires a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy (that) will support responsible innovation.”

The statement also added that “according to the executive order, the Treasury will partner with other institutions to prepare a report on the future of money and payment systems”, as well as that it will “address the risks related to illicit finances, protect consumers and investors and will prevent threats to the financial system and the economy in general.

Since the beginning of the week, after the data reflected a rebound in activity in the cryptocurrency market coming from Russia in response to sanctions, the market has imminently awaited an initiative by the US president to order the Department of Justice, the Treasury and other regulatory agencies studying the legal and economic ramifications of creating a Fed-backed digital currency, a ‘digital dollar’.

constructive tone

The first reactions on the tone of the statement published and deleted by the Treasury Department website highlight its permissive tone with cryptocurrencies.

One of the most renowned investors in the crypto universe, Cameron Winklevoss, applauds “this constructive approach to crypto regulation.” The entrepreneur, one of the Winklevoss twins who litigated with Mark Zuckerberg about the idea that gave rise to Facebook and is now focused on the crypto universe, concludes that “I hope to work together with the various stakeholders to ensure that the United States continues to be a leader in the crypto world.

The tone used by Janet Yellen also generates confidence among investment firms in the sector. From the Stack Funds platform, in statements to Reuters, they highlight that the statement “seems to indicate that (the US authorities) will not take any rapid and important regulatory action yet, and will probably adopt a more coordinated and objective approach over time”. This position, they add, is the trigger for the rises recorded by the market today.

Widespread rises

The revaluations are not limited much less to bitcoin. They are also close to around 10% in other cryptocurrencies, such as ethereum.

As has been repeated in recent days, one of the star digital currencies since the start of the war in Ukraine, terra (moon), shines again due to the magnitude of its advances.

The boom in demand for ‘stablecoins’ is behind their rally. The so-called stable cryptocurrencies are the most ‘classic’ form of refuge within the crypto universe, as they are digital currencies that are indexed to the evolution of another asset, such as the dollar. In terms of capitalization growth, terraUSD has been dazzling of late.

The renewed boom of terraUSD has put terra into orbit, the cryptocurrency that only today exceeds 20% revaluation. Since the beginning of the war, on February 24, the rally has been close to 85%. The currency has risen to seventh position in the ranking of the largest cryptocurrencies, one step away from snatching sixth place from XRP.

TerraUSD replicates the dollar but is backed by terra’s own tokens instead of dollars, hence the rise of its ‘stablecoin’ accelerates the rate at which its own (luna) tokens are ‘burned’. As stated in their protocol, “when the value of terraUSD exceeds one dollar, luna holders can sell luna tokens for terraUSD. As an added benefit, due to the increased supply of terraUSD, luna prices also rise.”