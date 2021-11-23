yellow in Russia. “A suspicious death”

Death sudden and suspicious. It is yellow on the demise of Irina Izmestieva, wife of a former Russian senator in prison since 2010, Putin’s enemy. As reported by the Daily Mail, in the last period, the woman was activated with the European Court for i human rights of Strasbourg to plead the cause of the husband Igor, who is in one of the prisons more hard of Russia, the White Swan, where they are locked up serial killers most feared in the country.

The body of Irina was discovered five days ago by police who, alerted by a friend, was introduced by one window of the basement and found her lifeless on the sofa of the £ 15 million home where he lived with his 21-year-old daughters. “I hope strongly that the special services they will investigate on the incident in a serious and appropriate way – wrote Evgeny Chichvarkin, a Russian activist on Facebook – and who knows maybe, one day, we will find out what really happened “

Now that she is dead the only one person who was struggling to change Igor’s situation, “the appeal in Strasbourg will be easily put aside,” argued a lawyer from London. Among the hypotheses is the one for which fly did everything to avoid a situation of embarrassment like that of being dragged in court is only one of the eligible candidates, given the past rowdy family.

Who is Igor?

Igor Izmestiev, a former soldier of Bashkiria, he got rich in the 1990s thanks to oil and was a senator for five years. A career built by supporting Putin but when the bond with the president deteriorated Izmestiev decided to to leave Russia with his family, moving to Germany and then to London and apparently taking with him a large part of his assets. Two years later, convinced that he was attending a business meeting in Kyrgyzstan, he was arrested by the Federal Security Service on charges of murdering the wife of a business partner. He was later convicted of several murders, tax evasion, attempted bribery and attempted murder. In subsequent years the appeal of the activist Lyudmila Alekseyeva to be granted the pardon fell in empty. Meanwhile a London Irina had managed to rebuild her life: here she had studied at the London Film Academy and had founded the IZM Productions, which had produced several shorts shown at the prestigious Cannes, Venice and Rome festivals. He frequented the world of show and in the photos circulating online she is portrayed alongside Prince Harry and celebrities such as Jeremy Irons.

According to the Russian media Irina And dead from Coronavirus but for friends the truth is different since the woman had performed a test that was negative and was taking a cough syrup. “I hope the truth comes out a friend told the Daily Mail I remember when Irina me he told of his life and you can only feel agitated ». The world of husband «It was scary», it was a place where «people got out of the way uncomfortableWithout being punished. Another friend has specified that Irina «was looking at herself constantly her shoulders “frightened by” her husband’s enemies. ” A few years ago, in fact, he had even decided to to hire a driver to go and get the daughters Sasha and Arina to school, despite the building being less than a mile away in one of the most luxurious and safe neighborhoods in the city, near Kensington palace, where the Dukes of Cambridge live. Furthermore, recently Irina was particularly “nervous“.

In recent years there have been many Russian deaths on British soil: in 2006 Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned with polonium by the FSB; in 2012 in the body of Alexander Perepilichnyy, a banker who was in exile in Surrey, traces of a rare toxin that causes cardiac arrest were found; in 2012 Boris Berezovsky, once a friend and then a critic of Vladimir Putin, was found hanged in his bathroom but on his body there were signs of strangulation; finally, in 2018, former secret agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury with the novichock, but managed to escape.

Last updated: Tuesday 23 November 2021, 10:29



