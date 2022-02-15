Yellow in Szczesny? No, to Koopmeiners. Marino thinks about it, but if Atalanta does not make it to the Champions League, the excuse will be the same …

of alle



Guidobaldo Matteucci



I know, too much has already been said about it, but none or too few had seen the still image of the alleged foul of Szczesny which caused scandal: it had to be yellow, indeed red! This is what the determined director general ofAtalanta Umberto Marine. He, who does not hesitate to tell the former referee Marelli: “Luckily she no longer referees … read the rules again”, he who does not even mention the immediate red foul of Hateboer (at Atalanta we are used to: do you remember De Roon’s entry on Cuadrado?), who allows himself to shoot rash judgments with a tone that is nothing short of arrogant and defines rigor as the armpit of De Ligtit should do only one thing: go back to television, somewhere or write a message and apologize.

Few words: “I was wrong, another time I’ll think about it better before speaking”. Even with a bit of delay, perhaps by documenting and seeing some still images or reading what all the former referees of Italy say: after the foul of the Juventus goalkeeper it was right not to whistle and then maybe warn the goalkeeper. But no. This is also wrong.



The one to be cautioned is Koopmeiners – the photo is there but maybe it hasn’t circulated properly – because he was the first to kick Szczesny in the belly and only then is touched with the arm by the goalkeeper. But you know, this is how anti-Juventine campaigns flock: take a furious coach for a “wrong” or rather two “wrongs” suffered, (without really being such) that does not appear after the game, add an aggressive sports director to the limits of offense claiming falsehood e the Juve thief scandal served.

Even if the opposite is true, even if the cocktail is another: if anything, it was Juve that was penalized (no red card for Hateboer, no yellow card for Koopmeiners). But if Atalanta do not make it to the Champions League, we can swear it, the excuse will be the same. She doesn’t count that she’s unfounded. Indeed, in the anti-Juventine obsession, the more false she is, the more true she is. Just repeat it over and over.