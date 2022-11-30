Yellow is not a color: all about the new rejuvenating treatment from the facialist who has treated Isabel Preysler, Naty Abascal and Nicole Kidman

Maribel Yebenes It was always clear to her that she would dedicate herself to the world of beauty. Today, more than 40 years after the founding of his brand, his daughter Myriam he accompanies her in her mission, for which she continues to reap success and meet the expectations her clients set for her. A list that includes such well-known personalities as pilar rubio, Naty Abascal, Isabella Preysler, Boris Izaguirre, Ana Rujas and even American actors like Matthew McConaughey either Nicole Kidmanwho do not miss the opportunity to visit your center during their trips to Spain.

Its clients from the international film industry arrive with demands that are totally different from those of the rest. “Hollywood stars seek exclusive treatments, and the more luxurious, the better. They also demand results in less time and sessions. For example, Themage FLX, the most powerful radiofrequency on the market that stimulates collagen synthesis and provides an immediate tightening and rejuvenating effect. Only one session a year is needed”, explain the Yébenes, who also reveal that their methods are most in demand by local celebrities –particularly those who come to their center in Madrid; we do not give them the names because it is not necessary… – they highlight the Silhouettea body treatment that combines different radio frequencies and eliminates accumulated fat, and the Dermolifting a facial laser that promises “an effect facelift immediately, corrects flaccidity and delays the aging process of the skin, in addition to tightening it”, they list

Innovation has always been closely linked to the name of Maribel Yébenes. In the center of it, they have not only improved their techniques over the years, they have also been pioneers in many of the techniques that currently exist in Spain. This is the case of the aforementioned Themage FLX, or the T Runnera body treatment that improves elasticity and combats flaccidity in areas as prone to this problem as the skin on the arms.