Many of us, after the onset of the Coronavirus, have become considerably more attentive to their health. In fact, there is generally more care for even the smallest signals the body sends us. This concentration could be good, as long as it doesn’t lead to hypochondria. This is why today we are talking about a signal that often goes unnoticed, but which could give us important information about our state of health. In fact, having yellow, purple, brittle or streaked nails could mean something. Let’s find out together what the possible consequences of this phenomenon could be.

Manicure and nail technician treatments

But let’s start with a necessary premise. Sometimes certain signs that we can see on the nail bed are only due to too aggressive aesthetic treatments. Often, in fact, the processes for obtaining a reconstruction or semi-permanent enamel are rich in chemical substances and also in mechanically aggressive maneuvers. The files, in fact, often damage the surface layer to be able to adhere the gel part. So they could lead to excessively brittle, soft and translucent nails. The same is true for the presence of evident undulations. In this case we suggest to rely on valid professionals and not to skimp on the price for this kind of service.

Yellow, purplish, brittle or streaked nails are not signs to be underestimated as they could indicate these health problems

The yellowish color instead could be given by the use of colors that are both too intense and of bad quality. However, according to the Humanitas Institute, it could also indicate the presence of respiratory problems. When this is the case, the toenails change color as well. Instead, when they turn blue, a circulatory problem would be highlighted. The blood is not oxygenated adequately. It is in fact one of the symptoms not to be underestimated even in the onset of diseases such as Covid 19 infection.

Instead, the creation of small white spots could indicate the onset of skin problems, such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. If, on the other hand, the color is pearly and there is a pink stripe in the final part, it could be a symptom related to liver cirrhosis. A detachment of one or multiple nail plates, on the other hand, could indicate the presence of Raynaud’s syndrome. For this reason, when you notice important changes it is better to promptly discuss with the doctor, in order to understand what is happening.

Recommended reading

Instead of dark nail polishes like black and dark red, here’s how to flaunt some fabulous and original nails in winter