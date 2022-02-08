Yellow spit, Lautaro risks disqualification for Napoli-Inter: the situation

Latest news Naples, Lautaro risks missing Napoli-Inter.
Napoli football news – Lautaro Martinez at risk of disqualification for Napoli-Inter. Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport writes it, explaining how the striker could miss the Maradona big match due to an alleged spit given to Theo Hernandez while the AC Milan full-back headed towards the locker room after being sent off in the final minutes of the derby.
“But net of other explanations, Inter’s apprehension was centered on something else. The vehemence with which Lautaro heads towards the changing room tunnel is the step immediately preceding a series of words, obviously not compliments, that the Argentine addresses to Theo Hernandez. And so the concern is all about this aspect. Did the inspectors hear at that juncture? If so, have they reported to the referee? If so, Guida would probably have written something in the report, which could lead Lautaro to a disqualification “
