Yellow spit, Lautaro risks disqualification for Napoli-Inter: the situation

Napoli football news – Lautaro Martinez at risk of disqualification for Napoli-Inter. Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport writes it, explaining how the striker could miss the Maradona big match due to an alleged spit given to Theo Hernandez while the AC Milan full-back headed towards the locker room after being sent off in the final minutes of the derby.

Lautaro

Risk of disqualification Lautaro Napoli Inter: the latest