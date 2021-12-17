Yellow zone brought forward to December 20 “In two days an increase exceeds that of a week”

ACCELERATION by the State-Regions control room on the provision that should have entered into force for the Marches on 27 December, according to forecasts. Governor Acquaroli: “It will be mandatory to always wear a mask, even outdoors, there are no limits to travel and there is no curfew”

December 16, 2021 – 10:41 pm –

loading readings



Le Marche in the yellow zone from 20 December. The decision emerged in the late afternoon of today from the State-Regions control room, after at first even the Region had almost certain as the date for the color change on December 27th. Today for the first time in this new wave, in fact, our region has exceeded the alert threshold of 15% of beds in the medical area occupied by Covid patients.

And this was the last of the three parameters that still allowed us to stay in the white zone. Intensive therapies have in fact been well over 10% for weeks, now they are at 14%; as well as the cumulative rate of new infections per 100 thousand inhabitants, which has long since exceeded 50, and is now at 260.

According to the reasoning made during the day, even by the leaders of the Region, the overrun of the last parameter should have been registered at national level only on Tuesday 21st, therefore the communication of the color change should have arrived on Friday 24th and the entry into force of the new coloring would come into force on the 27th. Instead, with this new decision, from Monday the Marches will change color.

Among the main restrictions that will take effect on December 20, there is the obligation to wear masks outdoors, as underlined by the governor Francesco Acquaroli. “This passage in the yellow zone, based on the trend of the increase in hospitalizations in the medical area, was scheduled for Monday 27 but on Wednesday and Thursday there was a strong acceleration of the incidence, exceeding the fateful 15% that we allowed to remain in the white zone. In two days we recorded an increase greater than that of a full week. I remind all citizens that with the current legislation in the yellow zone it is mandatory to always wear a mask, even outdoors, there are no limits to travel and there is no curfew. I recommend everyone to always pay the utmost attention and to respect the rules of distance and correct hand hygiene, especially in this phase of increased infections ».

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

back to home Page



–