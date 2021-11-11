Yellow zone, Marche and Friuli in the balance. Christmas at risk of lockdown? What will happen, questions and answers

In the last few weeks the Covid pandemic she returned to bite and the infections increased. Should we worry? Is the risk of closures about to return? What will happen between now and Christmas? Here is the most reliable scenario based on the most recent information.

1) Will the resumption of infections lead to new closures?

For Italy, the risk of a new lock-down is almost non-existent. Local closures will be possible in the coming weeks, even red areas for countries and perhaps some cities, but with the aim of stifling some outbreaks in the bud. However, a generalized lockdown is really off the radar for a very simple reason: the high vaccination rate prevents new infections from turning into severe diseases. If hospitals and resuscitations don’t fill up there is no need for lockdowns. The only real danger is represented by the possible emergence of a varinate of the virus capable of circumventing the protection of the vaccine.

2) What is the level of the pandemic in Italy compared to that of other countries?

As of yesterday, the weekly average of Italian infections per 100,000 inhabitants was still at 74. Let’s see elsewhere: Austria: 654; Slovenia: 1,076; Germany: 248; Switzerland: 208; France: 95; Spain: 32; Great Britain: 342.

3) Is it true that in Italy the infections will increase until Christmas?

It is very likely but – continuing to be very careful – we will not have a Christmas in the red or orange zone like last year.

4) Why should Christmas be safe from possible lock-downs?

Epidemics have a fluctuating trend. One of the things we now know about the Covid-19 virus is that it has phases of expansion that last 6-8 weeks followed by phases of decline of the infection that last about 4-6 weeks. For some weeks all over Europe there has been a recovery phase that in some countries with few vaccinated people is violent and fortunately in Italy – the most vaccinated country in Europe together with Spain and Portugal – it is relatively modest.

5) Why do Friuli and Marche risk more?

At the moment the most difficult situations are those of Friuli and the Marche where the inensive therapy beds are occupied for about 10%. In Trieste, in particular, there is a very strong outbreak and the infections yesterday were at the level of 503 per 100,000 inhabitants. Even Bolzano with 285 infections per 100,000 people is in trouble. To have a term of comparison, the province of Rome is at an altitude of 84. In any case Friuli and Marche in the worst case risk passing into the yellow zone which in practice means that it will be necessary to wear the mask even outdoors and that it will not be possible eat at a restaurant table for more than 4 people. If you think that Austria bans unvaccinated people from going to restaurants even outdoors, we have an idea of ​​the different severity of the pandemic.

6) What will be the level of infections at Christmas?

According to the statisticians, it is reasonable to hypothesize a level of new cases per day between 15 and 20,000 in the second half of December. In recent days, the new daily cases recorded in Italy have fluctuated internally at 7,000 (on average). The rate of growth of infections suggests that they may double around mid-December.

7) With 15,000 infections a day, will hospitals resist?

Yes. It is always difficult to make predictions. But in Great Britain – where however the third doses have largely exceeded the quota of 10 million against 2.5 million in Italy – out of 100 infections there is an average of 1% of hospitalizations and 0.4% of deaths. In Italy the average data of severe cases will probably be higher because we have an older population than the English one. But even assuming a doubling of the average of serious cases compared to the British ones (therefore 2% of hospitalizations and 0.8% of deaths on cases) it would be obtained that 20,000 daily infections would translate into 400 daily hospitalizations and 160 deaths. Heavy data but definitely far from the peaks of around 1,000 deaths a day that caused the lock-downs.

8) Is it true that children are now the main carriers of the virus?

Unfortunately. All the most recent studies, the German one from yesterday, show that at this time – thanks to mass vaccinations – the virus circulates above all among the youngest and among children to whom luckily it does not bring any harm except very rare cases. It must be said that the situation will change from mid-December when – probably – it will also be possible to vaccinate children over the age of 5. But in the meantime, those who attend children should be very cautious especially if they get older, even if vaccinated.

9) How to best protect yourself?

There is no need to go around it: the vaccine is the best weapon. It is the vaccine that made the difference with last year. On 10 December 2020, 32,000 cases and 384 deaths were recorded in Italy, yesterday 7,900 cases and 60 deaths. For this reason, the third dose after six months from the second must be done absolutely. In addition, the mask should always be used indoors, possibly the Ffp2 which – especially if you use public transport – protects better and gatherings of any kind are absolutely avoided.

10) Why shouldn’t the guard be lowered?

The danger of SARS CoV-2 has not decreased. Yesterday in Israel – the country that has managed the pandemic best in the world – an exercise was carried out in all hospitals to deal with the possible arrival of a variant that is insensitive to the effects of the vaccine. The current variant of Covid-19, the Delta, is able to infect 7 times more than the original one and to “pierce” the protection of the vaccine for about 20% of the vaccinated. In short, the danger remains and should not be underestimated.

