Fingernails and toenails can reveal a lot about our health. In some cases, their change can lead to the diagnosis of quite relevant pathologies. For this reason we should never underestimate the changes in the texture or appearance of the nails.

Alterations in the shape and structure of the nail should immediately set off an alarm bell. In some cases it could be transient phenomena such as brittle nails syndrome. But in others they could be linked to different pathologies such as anemia, hypo and hyperthyroidism or diseases such as Lichen to name a few.

Often they are also found in subjects suffering from nail biting. Those who have a habit of biting their nails often do not know that they may be facing various health problems. Little known risks that also include this infection which we will talk about today.

Yellowed and thickened toenails should never be neglected as a symptom of an infection that is difficult to eradicate

This fungal infection called onychomycosis is caused by fungi of various kinds that feed on keratin. This protein makes up the corneal layer of the nail and although it can affect the hands and feet it is often found mostly in the feet. Nails yellowed or with partially colored black areas, combined with a lateral thickening. The nails most affected as far as the feet are concerned would be those of the big toes.

The causes

Among the possible causes of this infection there is certainly the humidity of the foot due to poorly breathable shoes. If you also have the habit of not wearing socks it could even get worse. But also shoes that are too tight, nails already damaged or family predisposition or linked to other pathologies.

Why should this infection not be overlooked? Fungal infections could be a wake-up call for diabetes, for example. Better to contact a dermatologist immediately in order to avoid the presence of this pathology. But in addition to being a wake-up call, nail fungus is a difficult problem to treat. It often takes months to eradicate it and if neglected it could also lead to the loss of the nail. Not to mention, it may extend to other previously healthy fingers as well.

Prevention and treatment

These fungi that cause mycosis proliferate in hot and humid environments; therefore, it is always good to have dry feet. Always wearing slippers in places like hotels, showers and swimming pools helps in prevention. But also dry your feet thoroughly after a shower before putting on your socks and shoes.

As reported by the Veronesi Foundation, in the presence of this infection it would be advisable to go to a podiatrist to remove the detached lamina. And then proceed with an antifungal in ointment, in the form of healing nail polish or even orally. Unfortunately, the duration of the therapy can be very long up to the total regrowth of the nail.

So that’s why yellowing and thickened toenails shouldn’t be underestimated. Acting promptly can not only allow the discovery of latent pathologies, even quite serious ones. But also spare a long therapy that could also lead to the removal of the nail.

