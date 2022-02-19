‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan is married to a real-life cowgirl

ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

yellow stone creator Taylor Sheridan is a self-proclaimed real-life cowboy.

His wife, Nicole Muirbrook Sheridan, is also a horse handler.

While Taylor creates some of the best content on television today, Nicole runs the business on her 600-acre ranch.

yellow stone creator Taylor Sheridan was recently described by 1883 stars Isabel May as “the busiest man” she’s ever met. He currently has three shows on Paramount and the Paramount+ streamer: Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown. He also has multiple projects in development for ViacomCBS: 6666, earth man, the king of tulsaand many more.

With so much on Sheridan’s professional plate, not much is said about her personal life. But fans shouldn’t be surprised that the blockbuster writer-director has a successful and supportive wife by her side.

‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan is married to a cowgirl

Sheridan’s wife is Nicole Muirbrook Sheridan, a woman who shares his love of the outdoors and the Wild West. According to Wide Open Country, Nicole is a self-proclaimed tomboy who grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah. She also spent much of her childhood riding horses on her grandparents’ Wyoming ranch. As a teenager, Ella Nicole was discovered by a modeling scout at a local mall.

“I was very tomboyish,” Nicole told Cowgirl magazine. “I never wanted to brush my hair, I was always down to earth. Just super tomboyish. And I was like, I don’t know, maybe.”

She eventually said yes and signed with the renowned NEXT modeling agency. This led to a successful modeling career walking the runways of Paris, Milan, Los Angeles, and Miami. Nicole also graced the covers of fashion and marie claire, and worked with major fashion brands. She did all this at 20 years old.

Nicole Muirbrook Sheridan met her husband when she tried acting

In addition to modeling, Nicole tried to get into acting in Hollywood. She landed small roles in how i met your mother and Dark blue. She also appeared in the movies. The human contract and I hope they serve beer in hell.

At the same time, Sheridan was appearing on Sons of Anarchy like Deputy Chief David Hale. To make ends meet, he trained other actors. And that’s how Sheridan met his wife Nicole.

Immediately, the two were inseparable. It wasn’t long before they moved in together and became parents to a son they named Gus. But times were tough financially due to Sheridan’s low salary, prompting him to resign. Sons of Anarchy and become a screenwriter.

‘Yellowstone’ creator’s decision to quit acting paid off quickly

The transition from actor to screenwriter may not seem like a financially lucrative move, and for most people it isn’t. But Sheridan immediately found his niche and it soon paid off. His first script was for the thriller directed by Emily Blunt. Hitman. he went with it Against all odds, starring Jeff Bridges. And that earned Sheridan an Oscar nomination.

“At the time it was like ‘let’s make enough to pay the mortgage, rent or food.’ We were literally starving,” Nicole revealed. “That’s when Taylor started writing, and two years later we were at the Oscars…I still can’t believe it.”

They moved to Taylor Sheridan’s home state of Texas.

Thanks to the success of his first two scripts, Sheridan signed a contract with Paramount Network to create yellow stone. When that show became a hit, the Sheridans left Los Angeles and moved to Park City, Utah. But that did not last long.

“We lived in Park City, and Taylor really didn’t like the snow,” Nicole recalled. “So, she turned around one morning and said, ‘Honey, we’re out of here,’ and I said, ‘Where are we going?’ ‘Let’s go to Texas,’ he replied.

Due to the busy schedule of yellow stoneNicole says they bought her house in Texas before she saw it. But when she finally got the chance to travel for the weekend, she fell in love with the place.

The creator of ‘Yellowstone’ and his wife bought their own ranch

Now the Sheridan family lives in Weatherford, Texas, at Bosque Ranch, which is more than 600 acres along the Brazos River. They are breeding dozens of horses that compete in cutting and braking sports, and the property is teeming with farm animals and rescue pets.

“I love Texas,” she says. “It took me a minute to figure it out, but I’ve made great friends. We have 12 dogs, some chickens and cats because I love to rescue. It’s nice to have the space to do that.”

While Taylor Sheridan stays busy with her many TV shows, Nicole has her own busy schedule living the cowgirl life she’s always dreamed of. In addition to raising her son, she trains horses, goes fishing and is a member of the board of directors for the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum.

