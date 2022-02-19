‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan is married to a real-life cowgirl

James 5 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 78 Views

ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

  • yellow stone creator Taylor Sheridan is a self-proclaimed real-life cowboy.
  • His wife, Nicole Muirbrook Sheridan, is also a horse handler.
  • While Taylor creates some of the best content on television today, Nicole runs the business on her 600-acre ranch.

yellow stone creator Taylor Sheridan was recently described by 1883 stars Isabel May as “the busiest man” she’s ever met. He currently has three shows on Paramount and the Paramount+ streamer: Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown. He also has multiple projects in development for ViacomCBS: 6666, earth man, the king of tulsaand many more.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Grotesque fashion show provokes online ridicule

Read this article in spanish The popular imagination of Cubans once again unleashed a rain …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved