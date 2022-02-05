yells at the referee the wrong sentence

In the final of Rome-Genoa the referee Abisso cancels Zaniolo’s goal after having reviewed the episode indicated to him by the Var in slow motion on the pitch. The player’s reaction is all in the outburst against the match director.

The face to face between Zaniolo and the referee Abisso: the Roma player will be expelled for protests.

The goal canceled in time out after the Var signaling, the red card a Nicolò Zaniolo for protests against the referee Abyss. “What the fuck are you booing? What the fuck are you booing?”, Says the footballer, turning hard-nosed towards the referee in that excited phase of the match. The ending of Rome–Genoa lights up and explodes with a blaze when the Giallorossi are denied the goal of the possible victory, achieved when there was a few minutes (including recovery) to the triple whistle.

It seems done, the Olimpico rejoices. Those three points are providential as a godsend to still hope to hook the Champions League area. In the stands there is also Damiano dei Maneskin who sings at the top of his voice. But that joy will last very little and the result will not move from 0-0.

Abraham’s foul that led the referee Abisso to cancel Roma’s goal at the Var

To strangle the euphoria of the public is what will happen in a few moments. The check-in time between the control room and the field. The time of the review of the episode at the on-field-review. From the choruses of jubilation we pass to the murmur that turns into noisy whistles as much as Abisso – after noticing the detail that at normal speed had escaped him – cancels Zaniolo’s splendid goal. A few minutes later the player, visibly nervous, will shout those words that get him into trouble.

Dalbert’s wide arm on Oliveira, right to grant the penalty: the slow motion of Rome-Cagliari

The referee Abisso with the Var canceled the goal of the possible victory of Rome. He saw a foul by Abraham on a Genoa defender.

What happened? And, above all, was the intervention of the Var really necessary? The answer to the first question refers to Abraham’s stomp given to Vazquez on the momentum of the conflict. A movement that did not appear intentional, the former Chelsea does not appear to intentionally hit the opponent. Abisso, who had not evaluated the foul intervention (or perhaps he had not seen that juncture of the match), lets it go but is recalled by the Var just as Zaniolo rejoices (takes off his shirt and takes the yellow).

Abisso draws the red card against Zaniolo for protests.

Was this review to be called? According to the latest indications from the leaders of The Hague, for such cases at the limit one should stick to the judgment of the field, the interpretation and evaluation of the referee. The context and the development of the action, in fact, show how specifically we were not faced with a clear and evident error. But the Var intervention changes everything again and still feeds the confusion that has been a source of great controversy so far. He also brought a red card to Zaniolo. “Let’s change our name to football”José Mourinho will say ironically.