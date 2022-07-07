Yelmo Cines celebrates its 40th anniversary with a discount on its tickets for all viewers

It seemed that the big news this week was going to be the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. And it still is, because Chris Hemsworth’s movie is the most anticipated this summer. But good news never comes alone, and the premiere of the new Marvel movie in theaters will have a pleasant surprise for all the spectators who go to see it. At least, those who do it until some cinemas Helmet.

And it is that the cinema chain has announced that, to celebrate its 40th anniversary, it will launch a unique promotion: 4 tickets at 19.99 euros. A way to boost a box office that is gradually gaining strength despite the pandemic and that right now has a great incentive, its films.

This 4-ticket bonus, which will be available on all Helms from August 16 to October 20, will grant the opportunity to see up to four films at a reduced price of up to 5 euros. But the big question that every viewer will be asking is, what movies can be enjoyed with this promotion? Well, according to Helm of all, but here we make a small selection of titles so you don’t waste time thinking about what to watch.

Terror, auteur cinema… and Bad Bunny

Surely the success of the Asgardian reaches such that it is still possible to see Thor: Love and Thunder when the offer is active, but just in case we propose a series of alternative titles, starting with nope!, the mysterious new movie jordan peele (Let me out) about which hardly anything is known and which promises to be one of the hits of summer terror. Of terror they will also arrive The invitation Y Salem’s Lota new adaptation of the classic Stephen King although without a doubt the main course will be The Orphan: First Killprequel to The orphan.

As for auteur cinema, between August and September some of the most eagerly-awaited titles of the year will come together, from new films by established directors such as David Cronenberg (crimes of the future), Alberto Rodriguez (Model 77) or Claire Denis (Fire) to films like Do not worry honeythe new of Olivia Wilde (super nerds) with Harry Styles Y Florence Pugh. And as if all this were not enough, just around the corner is already waiting bad bunny with his Bullet Train in which you will share a compartment with Brad Pitt and countless hit men. How to miss it.

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up for our Newsletter.