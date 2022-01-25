Yemen, after the attack by the Houthis in Abu Dhabi, other strategic sites will be targeted

Last week there was a turning point in the ongoing war in Yemen, in fact the Houthis (the predominantly Shiite armed group of Yemen, ed) claimed responsibility for the attack at a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi, in which three civilians were killed and six others injured.

While attacks on oil facilities have always been part of the strategy of the Houthis, who had also already targeted the Saudi oil company, Aramco, within Saudi Arabia, this attack on Abu Dhabi demonstrates a significant shift in Houthis’ capability. and puts other Emirati structures at risk and internal security. This is the first time in the history of the UAE that they faced such a direct challenge, especially as its strict security regime was central to the stability that made it an attractive economic hub.

This attack may not be the last, as there is no resolution ahead of the war in Yemen, and, from a tactical perspective, the Houthis have lost both Mareb and Sanna on the ground in recent weeks. However, by expanding the conflict, the balance of power it could move, especially if a process of destabilization of the internal security of the Emirates begins.

The war in Yemen is becoming a proxy war that is shaping the crisis across the region. The weapons used in the attack are not Yemeni and suggest that it is linked to the regional escalation with the presence of Iran and its continued indirect confrontation with its rivals in the Gulf. However, the impact of the attack is also a new kind of confrontation not in a war zone like in Yemen, Iraq or even Syria, but it has spread in otherwise stable parts of the region.

Read Also United Arab Emirates, Houthi rebel drone detonates three oil tanks in Abu Dhabi: “Three victims”

This type of crisis cannot be contained within the framework of traditional confrontation, but is likely part of Iran’s hawkish approach to protecting its strategic interest during nuclear deal negotiations. Taking this escalation approach, Iran pre-eminence in negotiations is guaranteed, above all because the Gulf countries have asked to be part of these negotiations and that they are not limited to Iran’s nuclear capabilities, but also to its ballistic power and above all its aggressive policies in the region.

In the absence of a decisive American approach to Iran, these lengthy negotiations will push regional actors to adopt aggressive policies in the area. Gulf countries that are historically part of the US alliance bloc are also becoming skeptical of US policies, while the current US administration recently voiced its concerns about these countries’ policies when it comes to relations with China. and Russia.

Read Also Air raid hits prison: 82 dead The Houthis: “It was the Saudis”

In this complicated situation, the ongoing negotiations with Iran and the lack of mediation between the Gulf countries and Iran could pave the way for more incidents that jeopardize the security and stability of that region, and this type of attack on the Arab Emirates is repeated targeting other strategic sites. The Gulf countries must adopt a new approach to dealing with the war in Yemen, and at the same time, a diplomatic approach with Iran. However, the situation does not have a simple solution and we may see an escalation in the short term.