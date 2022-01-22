Yemen, UN condemnation after Saudi raids on the detention center. NGOs: “We are horrified” – Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

The reaction of the international community after a bombing cost the lives of over 80 people, including children. The Farnesina: return to negotiations

The United Nations condemned the raid on a detention center in northern Yemen, the death toll of which has risen to over 80. The airstrike in the rebel-controlled province of Sa’ada on Friday morning following a drone strike Houthi in the United Arab Emirates on Monday that killed three people.

A further escalation of violence after seven years of civil war between the government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Iranian-backed rebels. Hundreds of people were injured in the attack on the detention center. Doctors Without Borders reported that Sa’ada’s al-Gumhourriyeh hospital has taken in about 200 injured patients and is no longer able to provide assistance.

MSF also confirmed 82 deaths, citing data from the Sana’a health ministry. At least 266 people were injured, she said. The Saudi-led coalition denied the attack. The coalition will inform the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the facts and details, the official Saudi news agency reported, citing a spokesman for the coalition. The coalition also said the prison had not been placed on a non-targeting list agreed with the United Nations and had not been reported by the Red Cross.

The response of the UN Secretary General, Antnio Guterres, was tough, affirming: the escalation must stop. In a statement released by his spokesperson, he confirmed how the air strikes, which affected other parts of the country, resulted in the deaths of children and reminded all parties that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by humanitarian law. international. Another raid in the port city of Hodeida hit a telecommunications center, killing three children playing on a soccer field and blocking the country’s internet access. MSF Head of Mission in Yemen, Ahmed Mahat, said: There are still many bodies at the scene of the air attack, many missing people. impossible to know how many people were killed. It appears to have been a terrible act of violence.

The attacks on rebel-controlled parts of Yemen came after a drone raid in Abu Dhabi on Monday claimed by Houthi rebels. The United Nations Security Council condemned the Houthi attack, which killed three people and injured six, in a statement on Friday: Security Council members strongly condemned the heinous terror attacks in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi. United Arab Emirates, Monday, January 17, as well as other sites in Saudi Arabia, a statement read. Security Council members stressed the need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and to bring them to justice.

The United Nations estimates that the war in Yemen has killed 377,000 people, both directly and indirectly, due to hunger and disease. Millions more have been displaced. And it is feared that this month’s level of violence may soon exceed that seen in December, due to the number of air strikes, drones and rockets launched, with an alarming number being used against civilian and non-military targets.

Also the Farnesina condemned the attacks and called for a return to negotiation, as well as aid workers on the ground clarified their position.We are horrified by the news that more than 70 people, including migrants, women and children, were killed on Friday morning in Hodaida and Sada, in blatant disregard for the lives of civilians. what can be read in a joint declaration signed by the Italian humanitarian organization Intersos together with other NGOs active in the country, including Action contre la Faim, Danish Refugee Council, Handicap International – Humanity & Inclusion, Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Saferworld, Save the Children. These aerial bombardments come after three medical facilities and a water tank were attacked this week alone. Humanitarian agencies operating in Yemen call on warring parties to respect international humanitarian law and international human rights law and to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure during hostilities. We also ask the international community – underlines the statement – to guarantee accountability for all violations and abuses against children and civilians in Yemen, through the urgent restoration of an independent international monitoring and reporting mechanism and the establishment of an international investigative mechanism. with adequate resources and personnel.