Yemeni rebels bombed a Saudi Arabian oil company and the fire affected the Formula One Grand Prix

Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia

Yemeni rebels claimed responsibility for a series of drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia on Friday.which caused a huge fire at an Aramco oil company facility in Jeddah, the country’s second largest city.

“We carried out several attacks with drones and ballistic missiles”including an “Aramco facility in Jeddah (and) vital facilities in Riyadh,” the officials said in a statement. Houthi rebels, backed by Iran.

Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia

In addition, they referred to the “deep offensive”, in retaliation for the participation of the Arab kingdom in the international operation against the rebels.

The Saudi-led coalition, fighting the rebels, confirmed the attack, which occurred on the eve of the seventh anniversary of his military intervention in the brutal civil war in Yemen.

So far, no fatalities have been reported.

An image of the fire after the Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Previously, the air defense forces of Saudi Arabia reported that its anti-missile shield had managed to destroy at least nine drones and one missile launched by the Houthi insurgency launched against the southern part of the country.

The missile targeted the town of Najranin the southwest of the country, while the drones were targeting positions in the south, center and east of the country, according to the official Saudi news agency SPA.

In the videos shared on social networks, smoke rose near the Jeddah F1 trackwhere several pilots participated in free practice this Friday.

Followers of the Houthi rebels gather to show their support, in Sanaa (Yemen), in a file image (EFE/Yahya Arhab)

The Red Bull world champion, Max Verstappen said he could smell the flames while driving. “I can smell burning… is it my car?” the Dutchman asked over the team radio.

As a result of the attacks, the second free practice session of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia, scheduled for tonight, was delayed. The session began at 8:15 p.m. local time (5:15 p.m. GMT), a quarter of an hour later than expected.

Before the second round of free practice, the bosses of the teams met with the boss of F1, Stefano Domenicalito talk about the situation, noted the AFP.

The rebels claimed responsibility for a total of 16 attacks against various targetsincluding a power station in Jizan, on the border with Yemen, which was set on fire.

Formula One training in Saudi Arabia with smoke from a Houthi attack in the background (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo)

The coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervenes in Yemen since 2015 to support the internationally recognized governmenta year after rebels seized the capital, Sana’a.

On several occasions, Houthi rebels have attacked oil installations in a context in which Western powers put pressure on oil-producing countries for them to increase production to contain crude prices, which have been on the rise since the invasion launched by Russia against Ukraine a month ago.

With information from AFP, EFE, EuropaPress

Keep reading:

Saudi Arabia executed 81 prisoners in a single day

Marcelo Ebrard visited Saudi Arabia to strengthen economic ties and develop the tourism sector

Kim Jong-un presented himself as a Hollywood actor in the video of his new intercontinental ballistic missile