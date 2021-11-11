Yen, the moon bear saved by traffickers who sleeps with a stuffed animal so as not to cry anymore

They called him Yen which in Vietnamese means “peace”. Like the one who seems to have finally found the baby baby Bear of the moon which, freed from illegal wildlife trafficking, in Vietnam, is finally safe. The story of the little Yen is a sad story that began on November 8 when, after being confiscated from some traffickers in the province of Quang Ninh, the police of Uong Bi alerted Animals Asia, the animal welfare organization that deals with animal protection. They confiscated a bear, they say, and their help is needed. Immediately the Vietnamese team of the association takes action to welcome him.

Brown bear walking in the municipalities of Valcomino, stop in the fountain

Yen, the moon bear saved by traffickers

Meanwhile, the agents are told what to do to safeguard the health of the terrified puppy who is still inside a bird cage where he can’t even turn around. Thus, once transport and logistics have been organized, the journey to transport the bear to the Tam Dao sanctuary begins and four hours later, the baby is finally at its destination. The spectacle faced by doctors and volunteers of Animals Asia is bleak. Although they are used to seeing how animals are treated by unscrupulous poachers and traffickers, each time is like the first. This is how the first care is given. Despite all that he must have been through, little Yen appears to be in good health. The bear that has just arrived at the sanctuary is number 188 and it is now time to organize shifts and night services. Still scared, Yen begins to cry and there seems to be no way to calm him down. What to do?

The solution

The idea is around the corner: “Why not try the teddy bear used for cardiopulmonary resuscitation?”. No sooner said than done. Of course, it took a while but after some time the soft toy seems to work, the puppy no longer cries and falls asleep. Yen is an Asian black bear. Also called moon bears, they are among the animals most hunted down by wildlife traffickers who trade with bile farms. A cruel and very painful practice to which bears locked in cages and tied in chains are subjected from an early age. A trafficking which, thanks also to the work of associations and organizations such as Animals Asia, is increasingly opposed in Asian countries such as Vietnam where, thanks to certain traditional medicine, it is still practiced.