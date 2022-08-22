Yeni Berenice asks to keep Donald Guerrero confidential in the investigation

The national director of prosecution of the Public Ministry, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, asked the attorney general, Miriam Germán Brito, to modify the instruction she gave her so that allow access to the former Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero, to the “tax file” on the ongoing investigation against the former official, because he is still under “total reserve”.

Reynoso states that “totally opening the tax file at this stage of the process puts the investigation at risk,” specifying that due to the current accusations, which he does not specify, Guerrero has not been summoned nor has any coercive measure been imposed on him.

He warns that this decision would serve as jurisprudence of the Public Ministry and would put dozens of investigations at risk against organized crime in cases such as drug trafficking, money laundering, human trafficking and organized crime.

In a request for reconsideration, processed on April 25, Berenice responded to the instruction given by Germán Brito on March 18.

The Director of Prosecution of the Public Ministry asked the prosecutor to reconsider the provision, so that they are only obliged to give access to Donald Guerrero of those proceedings that touch him and that are of a public nature, such as those evidenced in the accusation of the Antipulpo case.

He noted that, contrary to the ongoing investigation, the actions concerning the Anti-octopus operation do not put the line of investigation at risk.

“Attorney Magistrate, we have spent several weeks together with the PEPCA Analyzing the fiscal file, in fact, on extraordinary days and days and after an exercise of deliberation, objective and reasoned, we have been able to contact various situations that have arisen in the course of the investigation, for which reason the total reserve has been proceeded of the investigation phase,” Reynoso explained to Germán Brito in the request for reconsideration.

He asks the prosecutor to reconsider the particular instruction he gave her, in order to allow them to advance the process without the enormous procedural risks.

Instruction

In the instruction given to Berenice on March 18, 2022, the prosecutor Germàn Brito argued that the accused You have the right to be informed of the information collected during the investigation, from the moment the application of a coercive measure is requested, by virtue of articles 95 and 260 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

It states that the summons of the accused to testify before the Public Ministry constitutes a measure of coercion, in accordance with the provisions of article 223 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

It emphasizes that the Public Ministry is obliged to respond to the request for access to the fiscal file of the person under investigation who has appeared before it in compliance with a summons. The Attorney is based on constitutional provisions, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the organic law of the Public Ministry.

Notification

Attorney Miriam Germán Brito notified Donald Guerrero of the instruction and appeal for reconsideration, through his lawyers Marcos Aquino and Eduardo Núñez,

In June

The notification was made on July 19, 2022, through act number 368/2022, instrumented by the bailiff Josè Luis Portes del Carmen, ordinary of the Criminal Chamber of the Court of Appeal of the National District.

they investigate it

The former Minister of Finance has been questioned on several occasions by Pepca and the Directorate of Persecution of the Public Ministry.