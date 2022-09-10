Yeni Berenice on the verdict of the Yuniol Ramírez case: “Incredible how most courts vary criteria to favor corrupt”

The director of prosecution of the Public Ministry, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, assured this Friday that the way in which many courts “vary their criteria to favor corrupt” is “incredible”.

These statements by the magistrate were published on her Twitter account, hours after the judges of the Second Collegiate Court of the National District they will release the former director of the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA), Manuel Rivas, in the case of the kidnapping and murder of Yuniol Ramírez.

Likewise, the magistrate described the jurisprudence of judicial cases in the country as illogical and deficient, among other qualifications.

“In the DR, the jurisprudence of corruption is shameful, outrageous, partial, illogical, contradictory, servile, deficient, erroneous… it is incredible how the majority of the courts they vary their criteria exclusively to favor corrupt and cases of organized crime,” he tweeted.

In the early hours of this day, judges Claribel Nivar Arias, Yissel Soto and Clara Sobeida Castillo pointed to Argenis Contreras as Ramírez’s executor, for which he was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

Equally the former financial director of the OMSA, Faustino Rosario, was sentenced to one year in prison and disqualification for five years from performing a public function.

As for the defendants José Antonio Mercado, Víctor Ravelo Campos, Jorge Luis Abreu, Heidy Peña and Lilian Suárez, they were declared innocent of the charges of murder, concealment of the body and corruption due to the lack of evidence that connected them to the case.

In the specific case of Rivas, was released since the judges understood that he was unaware of the fraudulent processes that occurred in the entity he directed.