Yeni Berenice reacts after the sentence in the OMSA case

After learning of the sentence in the case of the death of university professor Yuniol Ramírez and the alleged corruption at the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (omsa), the head of the General Directorate for the Persecution of Public ministry, yeni berenice Reynoso, said this Friday that it is “incredible how most courts vary their criteria exclusively to favor corrupt and organized crime cases.”

Through a message published on her Twitter account, the magistrate considered that in the country the jurisprudence of the corruption it is embarrassing and outrageous.

“In the DR, the jurisprudence of the corruption it is shameful, outrageous, partial, illogical, contradictory, servile, deficient, erroneous… It is incredible how most courts vary their criteria exclusively to favor corrupt and organized crime cases, “he said.

In the DR, the jurisprudence of corruption is shameful, outrageous, partial, illogical, contradictory, servile, deficient, erroneous… It is incredible how most courts vary their criteria exclusively to favor corrupt and organized crime cases. — Yeni Berenice (@YeniBerenice) September 9, 2022

Berenice Reynoso’s statements come just hours after the ruling of the Second Collegiate Court of the National District was read, which sentenced Argenis Contreras to 20 years in prison for the death of university professor Yuniol Ramírez and which discharged the former administrator of the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (omsa), Manuel Rivas.

Meanwhile, in favor of Víctor Ravelo Campos and José Antonio Mercado Blanco, alias El Grande, they were released from prison and released.

Against the wife of Argenis Contreras, Heidy Carolina Peña, the court said that complicity in the murder could not be determined and she was discharged.

Likewise, Lilian Francisca Suárez Jáquez and Jorge Luis Abreu Fabián (El Taxista) were discharged due to insufficient evidence.

The court was unable to determine complicity in the case of those mentioned.

Case omsa

Regarding the case of corruption in omsathe financial manager of the entity, Faustino Rosario Díaz, accused of complicity to commit bribes and illicit enrichment and money laundering, was sentenced to one year in prison.

Regarding the former director of the omsaManuel Rivas the court rejected his involvement in bribery and he was discharged of all guilt.