Yenifer Paredes and José Nenil Medina are transferred to the INPE prison in the Ancón II prison | VIDEO Judiciary rmmn | POLITICS

Yenifer Paredespresident’s sister-in-law peter castleY Jose Nenil Medina, mayor of the district of Anguía (Cajamarca), were transferred at dawn this Monday to the prison of the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) of the Ancón II prison. This after the Judiciary order 30 months of preventive detention as part of the investigation for the alleged crimes of criminal organization, money laundering and collusion.

Now, an INPE Technical Classification Board will determine in which prisons they will be held to comply with the court order. The preventive detention of the sister of the first lady, Lilia Paredes, expires on February 9, 2025. In the case of Medina Guerrero, accused as a “cashier” of the alleged criminal network that operates in the Government, it will be a day before: on February 8, 2025.

Yenifer Paredes and José Nenil Medina were taken to the INPE jail at the Ancón II prison. (Photos: Joel Alonzo/ @photo.gec)

By making your decision known, Judge Gómez Balboa affirmed that there are sufficient elements of conviction to presume that Yenifer Paredesusing his ties to high-ranking officials, “I would have captured mayors”.

“The criminal type postulated by the prosecution of strong and vehement suspicion that links the investigated is accredited [Yenifer Paredes] with this criminal type“, he claimed.

Likewise, in relation to the defendant Paredes, Navarro said that “We consider that the prepositions regarding the danger of flight are met”.

Yenifer Paredes Navarro She is the sister of the first lady, Lilia Paredes Navarro, and was raised by her with President Castillo after the death of her parents. Previously, the investigated had served seven days of preliminary detention.