Yenifer Paredes: Citizens protest outside the criminal court while a request for preventive detention is resolved | Judiciary | NMR | POLITICS

Protests and disorder are reported outside the national criminal justice chamber while waiting for Judge Johnny Gómez Balboa, of the Third Preparatory Investigation Court, to announce his decision on the request for preventive detention made against the sister-in-law of President Pedro Castillo, Yenifer Paredes.

The clashes took place at the intersection of Nicolás de Piérola and Garcilaso de la Vega avenues. As a result of the protests, traffic is extremely congested. Canal N images show that there were clashes and there was at least one detainee by the police.

Personnel from the National Police are present in the area, checking that there is no violence between those who ask that the request of the Public Ministry be accepted and those who reject the measure.

This is how the protests are carried out for and against Yenifer Paredes, this Sunday, August 28, outside the criminal court where the request for preventive detention against her is decided | Photo: Cesar Bueno / @photo.gec

Since 4 in the afternoon, the magistrate has been reading his resolution, in which it will also be known if preventive detention is ordered against the mayor of Anguía, Jose Nenil Medina. In both cases, the special team against the corruption of power asks for 36 months of preventive detention, for the alleged crime of criminal organization.

The tax thesis

The prosecution revealed that during the raid on the house of Yenifer Paredes in Anguía, Cajamarca, 14 seals of presidents and lieutenant governors of various communities and a justice of the peace of Anguía were found, in addition to documents on procedures for the preparation of technical files and works.

According to the prosecutor’s thesis, the first lady, Lilia Paredes, would have been the coordinator of a criminal organization headed by President Pedro Castillo to grant works fraudulently.

The Public Ministry considers that the president’s sister-in-law would have taken advantage of her influence in the Executive Power so that, through the company of her friend Hugo Espino, they could obtain large sums of money through questionable tenders.

For this reason, they estimate that Paredes could receive a minimum sentence of 23 years in prison if she is found guilty of the alleged crimes of criminal organization, money laundering and aggravated collusion.