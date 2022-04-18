Yerry Mina recovered from his injury, after 71 days he would play again. Who would be the rival? | premier league

The wait is over! At least for now. yerry mina has overcome a new injury in Everton and is ready to return, right on this final stretch of the premier league in which his team fights to defend the category.

The moment could not be more critical: Frank lampard has not managed to straighten the bad course left by Rafa Benítez and is just three points behind Burnley, the first relegated if the season were to end today. The good news is that this weekend, that direct rival could not win and that gave the team of Liverpool. But the relief will not stop being temporary if the victories that are needed do not arrive as soon as possible.

That is why it is good news to know that becomes a key piece in the defense like Minawho, according to the newspaper Liverpool Echo, they have missed: “The central defender has struggled with injuries this season and has been missed while out of action. Speaking before the victory of the Everton against Manchester United, Lampard was hopeful that the centre-back would be available for the April 20 game at Goodison Park,” the outlet said.

And the calculation was precise, beyond the two and a half months of absence that the Caucano completes: this Wednesday he would be available and would even start against leicesterninth in the standings with 40 units, 12 behind the needy Everton, who know that a victory will give them a cushion of 6 points in the fight for permanence.

Mina returns and Van De Beek returns, absent since April 3, and that is good news at Everton. However, not everything is rosy for Mina, as he talks more and more insistently about his possible replacement due to the succession of injuries he has suffered.

According to the same local media, Everton He would have noticed James Tarkowski, a 29-year-old Burnley player who is looking for a destination in this same summer market. His numbers are very promising, in fact he has a record of interceptions of 9.82, when Everton’s best in that task, Ben Godfrey, registers 7.93. But he will turn 30 in November and many believe he would not be the best replacement for Mina, who is 27. The bad news is that they would put him on display in a couple of months because he only has one year left on his contract. The bad news, that this Wednesday he could take advantage of and make the most of the minutes they give him to stay in the demanding premier league.