Yerry Mina’s new injury: complete injury history, Everton loses him in Premier | Colombians Abroad
If it were any other player without his patience, his positivism and his good vibes, but especially without the leadership that even his DT recognizes him, one of the most promising careers in Colombia would have foundered long ago.
But yerry mina He is the soul of all the parties, the one who makes a difference every time he is on the pitch and the one who when he has been absent has been sorely missed, that the terrible 2021/2022 campaign, which he has at his side, is understood to a great extent. Everton on the verge of relegation.
And it is just that situation that worries the most: the ‘toffees’ come from defeating Leicester and that is exciting, but they are only one point away from relegation when they have four games left to play for their lives. And Mina has been injured again.
In its fourth season, it must be said that I have lost Everton for 362 days. It is not a minor detail for a player who cost 30 million euros and who sees these permanent casualties with great concern, because in the event of relegation he would be first in the club’s starting line. The future, because of his rebellious muscles, which again and again take him out of the race, is pure uncertainty.
This is the history of the main injuries in the career of the caucano, 26 years old:
August 11, 2017
Injury: Fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the left foot
Club: Palmeiras
Inactivity: 3 months
July 30, 2018
Injury: Adductor
Club: Colombian National Team
Inactivity: 2 months at Everton, one month at FC Barcelona
September 28, 2018
Injury: Left foot discomfort-fissure in the fourth metatarsal
Club: Everton
Inactivity: 1 month
January 26, 2019
Injury: Discomfort left foot-fifth metatarsal
Club: Everton
Inactivity: 42 days
March 25, 2019
Injury: Left leg muscle problem
Club: Colombian National Team
Inactivity: A month and a half
December 5, 2019
Injury: Thigh problem
Club: Everton
Disability: 9 days
December 12, 2019
Injury: muscle pain
Club: Everton
Inactivity: 5 days
June 2, 2020
muscle problem
Club: Everton
Inactivity: 28 days
July 13, 2020
muscle injury
Club: Everton
Inactivity: 61 days
February 18, 2021
calf injury
Club: Everton
Inactivity: 22 days
October 22, 2021
thigh injury
Club: Everton
Inactivity: 39 days
February 8, 2022
thigh injury
Club: Everton
Inactivity: 89 days
May 8, 2022
Injury pending confirmation
Club: Everton
Inactivity: unknown