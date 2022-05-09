Yerry Mina’s new injury: complete injury history, Everton loses him in Premier | Colombians Abroad

If it were any other player without his patience, his positivism and his good vibes, but especially without the leadership that even his DT recognizes him, one of the most promising careers in Colombia would have foundered long ago.

But yerry mina He is the soul of all the parties, the one who makes a difference every time he is on the pitch and the one who when he has been absent has been sorely missed, that the terrible 2021/2022 campaign, which he has at his side, is understood to a great extent. Everton on the verge of relegation.

And it is just that situation that worries the most: the ‘toffees’ come from defeating Leicester and that is exciting, but they are only one point away from relegation when they have four games left to play for their lives. And Mina has been injured again.

In its fourth season, it must be said that I have lost Everton for 362 days. It is not a minor detail for a player who cost 30 million euros and who sees these permanent casualties with great concern, because in the event of relegation he would be first in the club’s starting line. The future, because of his rebellious muscles, which again and again take him out of the race, is pure uncertainty.

This is the history of the main injuries in the career of the caucano, 26 years old:

August 11, 2017

Injury: Fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the left foot

Club: Palmeiras

Inactivity: 3 months

July 30, 2018

Injury: Adductor

Club: Colombian National Team

Inactivity: 2 months at Everton, one month at FC Barcelona

September 28, 2018

Injury: Left foot discomfort-fissure in the fourth metatarsal

Club: Everton

Inactivity: 1 month

January 26, 2019

Injury: Discomfort left foot-fifth metatarsal

Club: Everton

Inactivity: 42 days

March 25, 2019

Injury: Left leg muscle problem

Club: Colombian National Team

Inactivity: A month and a half

December 5, 2019

Injury: Thigh problem

Club: Everton

Disability: 9 days

December 12, 2019

Injury: muscle pain

Club: Everton

Inactivity: 5 days

June 2, 2020

muscle problem

Club: Everton

Inactivity: 28 days

July 13, 2020

muscle injury

Club: Everton

Inactivity: 61 days

February 18, 2021

calf injury

Club: Everton

Inactivity: 22 days

October 22, 2021

thigh injury

Club: Everton

Inactivity: 39 days

February 8, 2022

thigh injury

Club: Everton

Inactivity: 89 days

May 8, 2022

Injury pending confirmation

Club: Everton

Inactivity: unknown