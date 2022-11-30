Yes, Brie Larson climbed a 4,000 meter high mountain

We are sure that you have heard that from “get out of your comfort zone” hundreds of times. There will be those who simply hate this phrase and who motivate them to improve themselves, but the truth is that they are somewhat right. Try new thingsthat they get out of the classic to what we are used to, it is a way to learn and grow. It doesn’t have to be something as extreme as quitting your job, moving to another country and starting from scratch. No, with something as simple as try a sports discipline to which we are not used ok: if you are embarrassing try the pole dancingIf you are one of those who cannot sit still, try yoga mindfulnessIf you are more spiritual, try CrossFit…

Well, a while ago Brie Larson took to the letter that leaving her comfort zone because it came out, wow if it came out. So much so that from her hard training to be Captain Marvel in the gym (one-arm pull-ups, push-ups with chains, weighted squats, impossible sit-ups…) she went through nothing more and nothing less than Climb a mountain. Yes yes, as you read. Climb. A. Mountain.

Despite the fact that it is something he did two years ago, in 2020, not many people are aware of this great feat of the actress. But taking advantage of the fact that Brie Larson herself has uploaded a video to her Instagram account doing a remember From that moment, we are going to do it too:

Brie Larson climbed the Grand Tetons

Lets start by the beginning: The Grand Teton is a natural park in the state of Wyoming, United States. With an area of ​​more than 1,200 square kilometers and some two million visitors a year, it is one of the greatest attractions of this state and is even considered one of the best natural parks in the entire country. A Spectacular landscape where the mountains are the main protagonists.

The idea of ​​everything, as explained by the actress, was from her personal trainer Jason Walsh. He proposed to her, after finishing all her training to prepare for Captain Marvel, to go to her homeland (Wyoming) and climb the Grand Teton. Something that Brie Larson did not hesitate to accept: “Of course I said yes, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.” he confessed.

The idea of ​​climbing the Grand Teton was not one of those things you say do it and do it. No. He had many training behind, as the actress herself recounted, both in climbing walls and outside of them to gain strength in the entire upper body (arms, forearms, hands, back, shoulders…). “We would go to the gym and spend hours and hours there,” Brie said.

“Climbing helped me become aware of my whole body,” the actress confessed in the video where she recounts her feelings about the preparation. “It seemed impossible and it really was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be.“.

Do you want to see the whole climbing process in more detail? This video of Brie Larson herself, produced by famed photographer and videographer Jimmy Chin, is an experience worth spending 16 minutes of our time on:

