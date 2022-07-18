“Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo will stay beyond this season”, Erik Ten Hag puts an end to the rumors again

Erik Ten Hag is very confident. He believes Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave Manchester United this summer.

Despite CR7’s desire to leave, Manchester United remains closed to a departure, Sky Sports informed earlier today. Which was confirmed by the new coach on the club’s website a few minutes ago. Erik Ten Hag was clear on the subject. He once again insists the Portuguese won’t quit this summer.

” Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. I have planned with him and look forward to working with him. The situation is still the same. I am well informed – he also has an option for an additional season. Could Ronaldo stay beyond this season? Yes “, did he declare.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to stay at Manchester United despite his likely deal with Atlético Madrid.

Erik ten Hag: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. I planned with him, and I’m looking forward to working with him. The situation is still the same. I am well informed – he also has an option for a further season” 🚨🔴 #MUFC “Ronaldo could stay beyond this season? Yes”, he added. pic.twitter.com/ZhUHARoQrf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

Advertising